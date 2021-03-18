SMI 10’926 0.0%  SPI 13’806 0.5%  Dow 33’015 0.6%  DAX 14’725 0.9%  Euro 1.1078 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’861 0.3%  Gold 1’732 -0.9%  Bitcoin 53’834 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9276 0.5%  Öl 67.4 -0.4% 
18.03.2021 12:58:00

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services prepared to offer Sustainable Aviation Fuels

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, LLC ("Hawthorne") is pleased to announce, in conjunction with its nationwide fuel provider, Titan Aviation Fuels, we are now able to provide sustainable aviation fuels ("SAF") to those who are looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

As many aircraft owners and operators seek to find carbon neutral alternatives to traditional jet fuel, Hawthorne is supportive of those efforts and will be able to supply those fuels as needed by our customers.  Cameron Burr, Executive Chairman of Hawthorne, was quoted as saying, "as the world seeks to provide cost effective alternatives to existing fossil fuels, we at Hawthorne believe that the general aviation services industry can be at the forefront of that effort."

With a single load of SAF, an aircraft operator can make a two metric ton reduction in CO2 emissions and, as our partner Titan Aviation Fuels increases their ability to offer this as an alternative, Hawthorne intends to be amongst the first of its FBO partners in providing it to our customers.

Environmental sustainability is important to our financial sponsors as well as NexPhase Capital Partners ("NexPhase") has created a portfolio-wide emphasis on the concept including creation of officers within each company to focus on this and other corporate governance issues.  NexPhase partner Jamie Kaufman added, "With our increased attention to environmental, sustainability and governance issues within our portfolio of companies, we are very supportive of Hawthorne's efforts to provide an alternative to traditional fossil fuels."

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates six premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO), at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY (KISP), Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, GA. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI (KEAU), Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, AL (KTCL) and Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, IA (KSUX).  Its Long Island MacArthur Airport FBO in Islip, NY (KISP) offers private jet charter, maintenance and avionics; the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI. (KEAU) FBO offers private jet charter and maintenance and the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport FBO in Tuscaloosa, AL. (KTCL) offers private jet maintenance. For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit www.hawthorne.aero

