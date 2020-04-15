Hawthorne Cat Announces Lower Financing Rate for New Cat Machines

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hawthorne Cat®, the exclusive Cat® equipment dealer in San Diego, the Hawaiian Islands, and the Pacific Region, extends the Great Payback Event to lower monthly payments. Now through September 30, 2020, purchase a select new Cat machine and receive 1.99% financing for 48 months, plus a Customer Value Agreement.

Take advantage of our exclusive payback offer to own a machine and outlast the competition. Customers who purchase a new Cat Articulated Truck, Track-Type Tractor, Medium Tractor, Motor Grader, Medium Loader, Large Excavator, Medium Excavator, or Wheeled Excavator may qualify for our new 1.99% financing rate for 48 months on eligible models.*

Our Cat Customer Value Agreement can help save even more with a 3-year equipment protection plan and 5,000 hours of planned maintenance. Genuine Cat parts are also included to extend the life of your machine. Stay connected with access to My.Cat.Com or VisionLink® Daily Service and S.O.S.SM Fluid Analysis with expert dealer support.

"The new 1.99% financing rate makes it easier than ever to purchase a quality new Cat machine," says Ross Farmer, Corporate Machinery Sales Manager. "And with the addition of our Customer Value Agreement, Hawthorne Cat is working with our customers to maximize their investment and lower ownership costs."

*Visit https://www.hawthornecat.com/great-payback-financing-offer for complete offer details.

About Hawthorne Cat

Hawthorne Cat is the authorized dealer for Cat construction and power equipment in San Diego, Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and American Samoa. Hawthorne sells, rents, provides parts and service, training, and emission solutions to various industries including general building construction, landscaping, marine, paving, and power generation. For more on Hawthorne Cat, visit https://www.hawthornecat.com/.

