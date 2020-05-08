+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
08.05.2020 23:35:00

HawkEye 360 Announces David Farnsworth as New Chief Financial Officer

HERNDON, Va., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the first commercial company to use formation flying satellites to create a new class of radio frequency (RF) data and data analytics, today announced that David Farnsworth has been named HawkEye 360's Chief Financial Officer. Farnsworth brings years of experience as a technology and innovation leader in the defense industry. In his former role as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for a business segment of a major U.S. defense contractor and industrial corporation, Farnsworth had oversight of the financial activities for the $6 billion business unit and is well-suited for this new position at HawkEye 360.

"HawkEye 360 is honored to have David join our team," said John Serafini, Chief Executive Officer, HawkEye 360. "His background in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions will be an asset to our company. Additionally, his financial savviness will be instrumental in implementing HawkEye 360's future initiatives and ensuring the profitability of our endeavors."

Farnsworth started at Raytheon in 1982 and worked his way up the company to become Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Integrated Defense Systems. Previously, he was the CFO for the Intelligence, Information and Services segment of Raytheon and worked at Raytheon Corporate headquarters, where he spearheaded several strategic company initiatives. In 2007, Farnsworth was appointed CFO for Raytheon Technical Services Company. Prior to that, he was vice president and deputy director of Integrated Communications Systems for Raytheon Network Centric Systems and CFO of the company's former government and defense business.

"I am looking forward to this opportunity to learn and help HawkEye 360 as it continues on its successful journey," said David Farnsworth.

Farnsworth holds a bachelor's degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a master's degree in business administration from Boston University.

More information about HawkEye 360 can be found at www.he360.com.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is a new source of global knowledge, based on radio frequency (RF) geo-analytics, so those working to make the world a safer place gain insight to act with confidence. The company operates the first-of-its-kind commercial satellite constellation to identify and geolocate a broad range of RF signals. We extract value from this unique data through proprietary algorithms, fusing the result with other sources to create powerful analytical products that offer increasing levels of clarity for our global customers. Our products include maritime domain awareness and spectrum mapping and monitoring, serving a wide range of commercial, government and international organizations. HawkEye 360 is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Media Contact
Adam Bennett
Product Marketing Director
adam@he360.com
+1 (571) 203-0360

Related Images

david-farnsworth.jpg
David Farnsworth
David Farnsworth has been named HawkEye 360's Chief Financial Officer.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawkeye-360-announces-david-farnsworth-as-new-chief-financial-officer-301055985.html

SOURCE HawkEye 360

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 500.00
2.42 %
Geberit 432.70
2.32 %
CieFinRichemont 55.76
1.98 %
SGS 2’180.00
1.82 %
Adecco Group 41.64
1.61 %
Roche Hldg G 341.25
-0.22 %
CS Group 8.15
-0.37 %
Swiss Re 66.40
-0.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 333.00
-0.54 %
Novartis 82.69
-0.59 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.05.20
US Policy Responses to Labor Market Distress
08.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen callable single BRCs
08.05.20
SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
08.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Seitwärtsbewegung / Givaudan – Aufwärtstrend intakt
07.05.20
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.05.20
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
07.05.20
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Analysten überbieten sich vor Bitcoin-Halving mit exorbitanten Prognosen
Analyst: Tesla-Aktie kann 1'000-Dollar-Marke durchbrechen
SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Wall Street beendet Tag höher -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Stadler-Aktie unentschlossen: Hacker wollen Stadler mit Cyberangriff auf IT-Netzwerk erpressen
Anleger treiben Uber-Aktie trotz Milliardenminus nach oben
Warren Buffett kritisiert wachsende Kluft zwischen Armen und Reichen - und gibt Empfehlungen an US-Regierung
Meyer Burger verliert "Heterojunction"-Grossauftrag - Aktie knickt ein
Corona-Pandemie bremst dormakaba im dritten Quartal 2019/20 - Aktie gewinnt dennoch
Corona-Lockdown: Schlittert Dubai in eine Wirtschaftskrise?
Fremdwährungsreserven der SNB schiessen auf 800 Milliarden Franken hoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Wall Street beendet Tag höher -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Am heimischen Markt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche moderate Gewinne zu beobachten. In Deutschland ging es für den DAX etwas deutlicher aufwärts. Die Wall Street konnte am Freitag Aufschläge verbuchen. In Asien standen die Börsenampeln ebenfalls auf Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB