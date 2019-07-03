03.07.2019 19:08:00

Hawke Media Named Preferred Agency Partner by Facebook

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawke Media is proud to announce it has been named one of the first Preferred Agency Partners by Facebook. The partnership affords Hawke access to advanced tools, resources, training and support, among other benefits.

Hawke Media Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hawke Media)

"Becoming a Facebook Preferred Agency Partner is an honor and an accomplishment we are extremely proud of," said Daniel Chen, Hawke Media's Head of Media Buying. "There are thousands of agencies and consultants out there, but to be recognized by Facebook, itself, is a reflection that we stand among the elite few who bring expertise, innovation and value the direct-to-consumer ecommerce space."

In order to become a Facebook Marketing Partner, agencies must demonstrate consistent success in driving results and scaling campaigns for clients over several years. The access to dedicated technical support, product rollouts and Facebook resources will help Hawke serve its clients even more effectively going forward. This distinction further demonstrates Hawke Media's dedication to award-winning, high-quality marketing for clients no matter their size, revenue model or industry.

About Hawke Media
Hawke Media is an award-winning marketing consultancy based in Los Angeles, CA. It offers custom, data-driven marketing strategies to businesses of all sizes, offering its services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis. Founded in 2014, it continues to be the fastest growing marketing consultancy in the nation and has serviced such clients as Verizon, Red Bull, Tamara Mellon and more.

For more information, please visit hawkemedia.com.

About Facebook
Founded in 2004, Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use Facebook to stay connected with friends and family, to discover what's going on in the world, and to share and express what matters to them. As the world's largest digital advertising platform, Facebook offers businesses of any size the opportunity to reach their target audience.

Contact:
Jared Rosenberg
(310) 451-7295
jared@hawkemedia.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawke-media-named-preferred-agency-partner-by-facebook-300879998.html

SOURCE Hawke Media

