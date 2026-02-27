Hawaiian Electric Industries Swings To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Friday fourth-quarter net income of $39.6 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to a net loss of $68.2 million, or $0.40 per share in 2024.

Core income from continuing operations was $41 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $35 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total revenues for the quarter were $805.8 million, compared to $799.2 million last year.