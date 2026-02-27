Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’014 0.7%  SPI 19’256 0.5%  Dow 48’978 -1.1%  DAX 25’284 0.0%  Euro 0.9085 -0.5%  EStoxx50 6’138 -0.4%  Gold 5’278 1.9%  Bitcoin 50’449 -3.3%  Dollar 0.7694 -0.6%  Öl 72.5 2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
NVIDIA-Aktie fällt trotz Rekordzahlen: Experte erläutert den Kursrückgang
Dell-Aktie klettert deutlich: Starke Quartalsbilanz dank KI-Boom - höhere Dividende
Novartis-Aktie: CEO erntet Lob von Trump für Schaffung von Arbeitsplätzen in den USA
Suche...

Hawaiian Electric Industries Aktie 938099 / US4198701009

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.02.2026 23:25:15

Hawaiian Electric Industries Swings To Q4 Profit

Hawaiian Electric Industries
13.22 EUR 0.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Friday fourth-quarter net income of $39.6 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to a net loss of $68.2 million, or $0.40 per share in 2024.

Core income from continuing operations was $41 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $35 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total revenues for the quarter were $805.8 million, compared to $799.2 million last year.

Nachrichten zu Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten