27.02.2026 23:25:15
Hawaiian Electric Industries Swings To Q4 Profit
Hawaiian Electric Industries
13.22 EUR 0.82%
(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Friday fourth-quarter net income of $39.6 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to a net loss of $68.2 million, or $0.40 per share in 2024.
Core income from continuing operations was $41 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $35 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Total revenues for the quarter were $805.8 million, compared to $799.2 million last year.
