09.09.2019 22:01:00

Hawaiian Airlines Reports August 2019 Traffic Statistics

HONOLULU, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) ("Hawaiian"), today announced its system-wide traffic statistics for the month ended August 31, 2019. 

(PRNewsfoto/Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.)

Hawaiian welcomed more than one million guests in August 2019, an increase of 4.0 percent over the same period last year.  Total traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 2.8 percent on a decrease of 1.9 percent in capacity (available seat miles) compared to August 2018.  Load factor increased 4.0 points year-over-year to 88.4 percent.

The table below summarizes August and year-to-date statistics compared to the respective prior-year periods.

SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATIONS1


AUGUST

2019

2018

% CHANGE

PAX

1,062,375

1,021,383

4.0%

RPMs (000)

1,601,769

1,558,394

2.8%

ASMs (000)

1,812,484

1,847,326

(1.9%)

LF

88.4%

84.4%

4.0 pts





YEAR-TO-DATE

2019

2018

% CHANGE

PAX

7,921,772

8,030,260

(1.4%)

RPMS (000)

11,809,608

11,474,899

2.9%

ASMS (000)

13,599,262

13,374,777

1.7%

LF

86.8%

85.8%

1.0 pts



PAX

Passengers transported

RPM

Revenue Passenger Mile; one paying passenger transported one mile

ASM

Available Seat Mile; one seat transported one mile

LF

Load Factor; percentage of seating capacity filled


1Includes the operations of contract carriers under capacity purchase agreements.

About Hawaiian Airlines     

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 15 years (2004-2018) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 90th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers non-stop service to Hawai'i from more U.S. gateway cities (13) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides, on average, more than 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, and over 260 daily flights system-wide.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook  (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawaiian-airlines-reports-august-2019-traffic-statistics-300913796.html

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:01
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf GAM Holding AG
15:00
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Gold vor EZB-Sitzung in Wartestellung
11:43
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: SMI - Gelingt der Durchbruch durch die Widerstandszone?
10:43
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
10:38
Vontobel: derimail - Autocall Step-Down BRCs mit europäischer Barriere
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Swiss Re warnt vor unsicherer Weltwirtschaftslage
Analyst: Tesla kann Schwächen durch Nachfrage in Europa kompensieren
Dow Jones stabil -- SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
Polyphor-Aktie hebt ab: Polyphor setzt grosse Hoffnungen in Balixafortide
Nestlé-Aktien drehen auf Konsolidierungskurs
Grüne verlieren im Sonntagstrend weiter an Boden - Zeitung
AT&T-Aktie steigt kräftig: Elliott-Hedgefonds macht Druck bei AT&T

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones stabil -- SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag schlussendlich nach unten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas höher. Die US-Börsen gehen verhalten optimistisch in die neue Woche. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog zum Wochenauftakt der Optimismus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB