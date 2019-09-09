|
09.09.2019 22:01:00
Hawaiian Airlines Reports August 2019 Traffic Statistics
HONOLULU, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) ("Hawaiian"), today announced its system-wide traffic statistics for the month ended August 31, 2019.
Hawaiian welcomed more than one million guests in August 2019, an increase of 4.0 percent over the same period last year. Total traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 2.8 percent on a decrease of 1.9 percent in capacity (available seat miles) compared to August 2018. Load factor increased 4.0 points year-over-year to 88.4 percent.
The table below summarizes August and year-to-date statistics compared to the respective prior-year periods.
SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATIONS1
AUGUST
2019
2018
% CHANGE
PAX
1,062,375
1,021,383
4.0%
RPMs (000)
1,601,769
1,558,394
2.8%
ASMs (000)
1,812,484
1,847,326
(1.9%)
LF
88.4%
84.4%
4.0 pts
YEAR-TO-DATE
2019
2018
% CHANGE
PAX
7,921,772
8,030,260
(1.4%)
RPMS (000)
11,809,608
11,474,899
2.9%
ASMS (000)
13,599,262
13,374,777
1.7%
LF
86.8%
85.8%
1.0 pts
PAX
Passengers transported
RPM
Revenue Passenger Mile; one paying passenger transported one mile
ASM
Available Seat Mile; one seat transported one mile
LF
Load Factor; percentage of seating capacity filled
1Includes the operations of contract carriers under capacity purchase agreements.
About Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 15 years (2004-2018) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.
Now in its 90th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers non-stop service to Hawai'i from more U.S. gateway cities (13) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides, on average, more than 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, and over 260 daily flights system-wide.
Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.
For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawaiian-airlines-reports-august-2019-traffic-statistics-300913796.html
SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow Jones stabil -- SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag schlussendlich nach unten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas höher. Die US-Börsen gehen verhalten optimistisch in die neue Woche. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog zum Wochenauftakt der Optimismus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}