Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'437 0.7%  SPI 15'073 0.7%  Dow 34'052 -0.1%  DAX 15'922 0.8%  Euro 0.9832 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'359 0.0%  Gold 1'982 -0.4%  Bitcoin 25'070 -4.5%  Dollar 0.8957 0.0%  Öl 79.4 -0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Fonds für Blockchain-Gaming gestartet: Razer will Gameplay unterhaltsamer machen
ChatGPT goes Finanzwelt: Wie die künstliche Intelligenz für Anleger von Nutzen sein kann
Tesla-Rivale Rivian mit Wachstumsambitionen: Startup gibt Einblick in Zukunftspläne
Das Wichtigste zu Barrier Reverse Convertibles in Kürze
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Credit Suisse1213853Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Nestlé3886335First Republic Bank12082173Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360Swiss Life1485278Amazon645156Holcim1221405Kühne + Nagel International2523886
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Hawaiian Holdings Aktie [Valor: 1465830 / ISIN: US4198791018]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.05.2023 01:07:00

Hawaiian Airlines 2023 Corporate Kuleana Report Highlights Path to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

Hawaiian Holdings
7.27 CHF 4.54%
Kaufen Verkaufen

HONOLULU, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines today published its 2023 Corporate Kuleana (Responsibility) Report describing the carrier's progress on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities. In the past year, Hawaiʻi's hometown airline has advanced its sustainability goals to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, reduce single-use plastics from cabin service and offer more locally sourced food onboard.

(PRNewsfoto/Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.)

Hawaiian's decarbonization roadmap includes interim targets to lower GHG emissions and focuses heavily on replacing petroleum jet fuel with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Hawaiian is purchasing 50 million gallons of SAF from biofuel company Gevo, Inc., starting in 2029. Among its near-term commitments, the airline is seeking to decrease life-cycle jet fuel emissions per revenue ton mile by 45% by 2035 and replace 10% of conventional jet fuel with SAF by 2030.

"These targets, particularly those within the next decade, are a rallying cry for our organization to act urgently to address our carbon emissions," Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said in the Corporate Kuleana Report's welcome note. "We must also continue to partner with fuel producers and the airline industry, as well as states and the federal government to help accelerate SAF production and distribution at commercially viable prices."

Hawaiian, which is working to phase out single-use plastics from in-flight service by 2029, carried 7% less single-use plastic per transpacific flight last year compared to 2021. It also increased locally produced food and beverage items served on flights departing from Hawaiʻi to 32% of its budget – up from 29% in 2021 and closer to its 2025 40% spending target. 

As it continues to rebuild from the pandemic, Hawaiʻi's largest and longest-serving airline last year welcomed 1,371 new teammates – approximately 20% of its year-end workforce of 7,108 people. None of its union contracts are currently amendable after Hawaiian successfully completed negotiations with all labor groups, providing significant improvements to wages. In planning for future recruiting needs, Hawaiian has established a number of school-to-career pipeline partnerships that encourage students to pursue aviation and technology careers, and broaden the carrier's access to talent, especially in Hawaiʻi.

"Our commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging remains an important driver of our recruitment and retention strategy. We continue to expand our searches for qualified veterans, women and other historically underrepresented groups," Hawaiian noted in its report, which showed that 80% of employees identify as racially or ethnically diverse, and 48% as female. "In 2022, we were proud to once again lead major U.S. airlines in having the highest percentage of women pilots at more than 9.5%, well above the 5.8% 2021 global average."

Hawaiian continues to play an outsized role supporting the economy of its home state. In 2022, it stimulated $10.2 billion in economic activity in Hawaiʻi and generated more than $600 million in Hawaiʻi state tax revenue, according to an economic impact study commissioned by Hawaiian.

For the second consecutive year, Hawaiian's Corporate Kuleana Report includes reporting aligned with the Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures (TCFD), in addition to Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics it has provided since 2020.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Now in its 94th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 15 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. In 2022, the carrier topped Travel + Leisure's 2022 World's Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline and was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes. Hawaiian® led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for 18 consecutive years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook  (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawaiian-airlines-2023-corporate-kuleana-report-highlights-path-to-net-zero-carbon-emissions-by-2050-301812455.html

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Hawaiian Holdings Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

​Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV

Zinn ist das am häufigsten übersehene Edelmetall in Zeiten der Energiewende. Wofür das Edelmetall benötigt wird und wie der Markt aktuell aussieht erklärt Dr. Thomas Bünger, CEO von First Tin heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.

🔥🔥🔥Save the Date: Börsentag Zürich mit der 🎤🎥 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
►►► 30. September 2023

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

28.04.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Straumann
28.04.23 Goldpreisrally: Unsicherheit beflügelt
28.04.23 BNP Paribas: Von A nach B - Märkte & Zertifikate focus 03/2023
28.04.23 Börse Aktuell – 16.000-Punkte-Marke bleibt ein Thema
28.04.23 Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV
28.04.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – März-Top auf dem Prüfstand
27.04.23 Julius Bär: 13.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Rieter Holding AG
27.04.23 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp haussiert
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Politiker mit Präsidentenambitionen: Bitcoin-Fan Kennedy hält die Kryptowährung für Rettung vor bevorstehenden "Finanzkollaps"
Neue Rekordzahl von Bitcoin-Anlegern
Käufer gefunden: JPMorgan erhält in Bieterverfahren Zuschlag für First Republic Bank - JPMorgan-Aktie letztlich stärker
CS- und UBS-Aktie: Saudi National Bank will CS-Beteiligung wohl in UBS-Aktien umwandeln
US-Aktienmarkt hat Rezession schon einmal ignoriert: Wie stehen die Chancen auf eine Wiederholung?
Kryptowährungen klar im Minus: So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Nachmittag
Chamath Palihapitiya als nächster Warren Buffett gehandelt - So läuft die Investmentstrategie des Investors derzeit
Forscher nehmen Teslas Plaid-Antrieb unter die Lupe - So fällt das Urteil der Experten aus
US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss minimal schwächer - Anleger vor Fed-Leitzinsentscheid am Mittwoch vorsichtig
Nur ein Jahr nach dem Start stoppt Intel seine Chipproduktion für Bitcoin-Mining wieder

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit