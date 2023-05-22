Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.05.2023 01:14:00

Hawai'i Tourism Authority Awards Contracts for Destination Stewardship, Visitor Education and Brand Management in the United States and Canada

HONOLULU, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hawai'i Tourism Authority (HTA), the state agency responsible for holistically managing tourism in the Hawaiian Islands, awarded three contracts today to advance Hawaiʻi's progress toward regenerative tourism through destination management and visitor education.

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hawai‘i Tourism Authority)

Support Services for Destination Stewardship (RFP 23-08)

RFP 23-08 was issued on February 13, 2023, seeking a suite of services including post-arrival visitor education; administrative support for HTA community programs like Aloha ʻĀina, Kūkulu Ola, and Community Enrichment; technical assistance and capacity building for community organizations and local businesses; and technology-enabled solutions to manage tourism hotspots.

The award was made to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. The new contract, worth $27,141,457 for the initial 2.5 year term with an option for two one-year extensions, is scheduled to begin on June 20, 2023.

Destination Brand Management & Marketing Services: United States (RFP 23-03)

RFP 23-03 was issued on February 13, 2023, seeking brand management and marketing services in the United States, Hawai'i's largest visitor source market. The solicitation calls for a pre-arrival communications program to educate visitors with specific information about safe, respectful, and mindful travel. In 2022, visitors from the United States spent $16.2 billion in Hawaiʻi, an average $231 per visitor per day.

The award was made to the Hawaiʻi Visitors & Convention Bureau, which will continue its work on HTA's behalf as Hawaiʻi Tourism United States. The new contract, worth $38,350,000 for the initial 2.5 year term with an option for one two-year extension, is scheduled to begin on June 22, 2023.

Destination Brand Management & Marketing Services: Canada (RFP 23-02)

RFP 23-02 was issued on March 14, 2023, seeking a contractor to educate Canadian visitors about traveling mindfully and respectfully while supporting Hawai'i's communities. Focus will also be placed on driving visitor spending into Hawai'i-based businesses as a means to support a healthy economy, and promoting festivals and events, agritourism programs, and voluntourism activities. In 2022, visitors from Canada spent $928.2 million in Hawaiʻi, an average $188 per visitor per day.

The award was made to VoX International, which will continue its work on HTA's behalf as Hawaiʻi Tourism Canada. The new contract, worth $2,400,000 million for the initial 2.5 year term with an option for one two-year extension, is scheduled to begin on June 30, 2023.

In alignment with HTA's guiding principle of Mālama Ku'u Home (caring for our beloved home), its 2020-2025 Strategic Plan, and the community-driven Destination Management Action Plans being implemented on each island, the contractors' work will advance a regenerative model of tourism for Hawai'i. Work performance will be measured against HTA's Key Performance Indicators with an emphasis on strengthening resident sentiment.

"HTA would like to thank all offerors for submitting their proposals, and to the respective evaluation committees whose members brought a high level of professionalism and expertise to this review process. Additionally, my gratitude is extended to our HTA staff for their dedication and commitment in advancing the best interests of the Hawaiʻi visitor industry and the wellbeing of our local communities statewide," said John De Fries, HTA's president & chief executive officer.

"These three awards are made possible by a collaborative effort between the state Administration and the Legislature to secure funding for HTA, which we deeply appreciate. For now, it is appropriate to reserve further comment until we have completed these active procurement processes."

Contract terms, conditions, and amounts are subject to final negotiations with HTA and the availability of funds. The state procurement process allows for a period of protest that will expire no later than June 14, after which contracts may be finalized.

About the Hawai'i Tourism Authority
The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is the state agency responsible for representing The Hawaiian Islands around the world, and for holistically managing tourism in a sustainable manner consistent with community desires, economic goals, cultural values, preservation of natural resources, and visitor industry needs. For more information about HTA, visit hawaiitourismauthority.org or follow @HawaiiHTA on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawaii-tourism-authority-awards-contracts-for-destination-stewardship-visitor-education-and-brand-management-in-the-united-states-and-canada-301831427.html

SOURCE Hawai‘i Tourism Authority

