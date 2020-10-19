Having Micro Sector DNA, BRI Accelerates Super Micro Credit Program Distribution

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) (BBRI) Tbk welcomes the assignment from the government to distribute Micro Credit Program (Kredit Usaha Rakyat/KUR) on a super-micro scale with a quota of IDR 10 trillion. This assignment of KUR distribution for the super micro scale emphasizes the micro sector DNA in the company and the company is committed to empowering micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in accordance with the spirit of go smaller, go shorter and go faster.

President Director of BRI Sunarso said that the assignment given by the government to BRI to distribute super-micro KUR is a form of trust to the company, which has consistently accelerated its distribution to support the national economic recovery.

"So far, BRI's DNA has been the micro and SME sector. We continue to be committed to ultra-micro empowerment in accordance with the spirit of go smaller, go shorter, go faster. With this super-micro KUR, it is hoped that micro-scale businesses can survive the difficult times due to the pandemic," said Sunarso.

As of September 2020, BRI recorded super-micro KUR disbursements of IDR 1.95 trillion or 19.5% of the quota provided by the Government. The super-micro KUR has been distributed to more than 225 thousand debtors with 44.6% of them engaged in the production sector.

Super-micro KUR is intended for people who have never received KUR and are not currently on commercial loans. Super-micro KUR is also prioritized for workers affected by layoffs and housewives who have businesses. Super-micro KUR is given to recipients with a maximum amount of IDR 10 million per KUR recipient.

The policy regarding the distribution of super-micro KUR has been regulated by the government in the Regulation of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs No.15 of 2020 concerning amendments to regulation No.8 of 2019 concerning Guidelines for Implementing Micro Credit Program.

BRI, continued Sunarso, still targets 80% of the loan portfolio to be distributed to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) segment and the company remains consistent in maintaining dominance in this segment. This is in line with BRI's mission that the company must be able to serve as many people as possible at the lowest possible price.

"BRI already has a strategy so that KUR distribution, both in the micro and super micro segments, becomes more effective and right on target. We have carried out digital transformation to achieve process efficiency and create new value with a new business model," explained Sunarso.

In addition to super-micro KUR, BRI also distributes micro-scale KUR with a total quota of IDR 120 trillion, small-scale KUR of IDR 10 trillion and Indonesian Workers KUR of IDR 200 billion. The total KUR targeted to be disbursed by BRI this year is IDR 140.2 trillion.

Until September 2020, BRI has distributed KUR amounting to IDR 90.1 trillion or 64.3% of the available quota. Meanwhile, the ratio of non-performing loans (NPL) KUR until September 2020 was maintained at 0.04%. BRI is optimistic that it can distribute all of the KUR funds by the end of December 2020. This is supported by BRI's marketing staff that reaches 28 thousand people.

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)