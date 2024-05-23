|
23.05.2024 08:10:00
Havila Shipping ASA: Information to bondholders in HAVI04 and HAVI07
Please find attached information to bondholders in HAVI04 and HAVI07
Contact:
Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
Nachrichten zu Havila Shipping ASAShs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Havila Shipping ASAShs
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Synopsys
✅ ASM International
✅ Novo Nordisk
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI & DAX etwas höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden am Donnerstag mit positiven Vorzeichen erwartet. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendieren mehrheitlich abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}