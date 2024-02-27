Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’433 -0.2%  SPI 14’885 -0.3%  Dow 39’069 -0.2%  DAX 17’511 0.5%  Euro 0.9541 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’873 0.2%  Gold 2’035 0.2%  Bitcoin 50’021 4.3%  Dollar 0.8797 0.0%  Öl 82.9 0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Novo Nordisk129508879Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Siemens Energy-Aktie knapp im Minus: Siemens Energy beruft umstrittene Wirtschaftsweise Grimm in Aufsichtsrat
Abschluss des Deals: Iberdrola trennt sich von mexikanischen Kraftwerken - Iberdrola-Aktie gibt nach
ABB-Aktie sinkt: ABB-VRP will noch einige Zeit weitermachen
Ausblick: HP vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Nestlé-Aktie schwächelt: RBC Capital Markets senkt Kursziel und erhöht Rating auf Sector Perform
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

Havila Shipping ASAShs Aktie [Valor: 2082269 / ISIN: NO0010257728]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.02.2024 14:59:35

Havila Shipping ASA: Fourth quarter 2023 accounts

finanzen.net zero Havila Shipping ASAShs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Havila Shipping ASAShs
4.67 NOK 1.52%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Summary

  • The fright revenues in the fourth quarter were NOK 148 million, an increase of NOK 5 million compared to the corresponding period last year.
  • Three vessels were sold and delivered to the new owner after the lenders demanded that the vessels be sold in accordance with the current restructuring agreement.
  • Freight revenues is reduced by NOK 22 million compared to the third quarter. Operating expenses were NOK 89 million in the fourth quarter, a reduction compared to the fourth quarter last year and the previous quarter of NOK 33 million and NOK 30 million, respectively.
  • Havila Shipping ASA achieved an operating income before depreciation of NOK 73 million in Q4 2023, compared with NOK 50 million in Q4 2022.
  • Based on the market development, income expectations have increased, and have resulted in the reversal of previous write-downs on vessels with NOK 400 million in the fourth quarter against NOK 226 million in the corresponding period last year.
  • Value adjustment of the debt in the fourth quarter amounts to NOK 479 million compared to NOK 389 million in the corresponding period last year.
  • Profit before tax was NOK - 29 million in Q4 2023, compared with NOK - 81 million in Q4 2022.
  • The group had as of 31/12/23 14 vessels operated from Fosnavåg, six for external owners.
  • The fleet utilization in Q4 2023 was 93 %.

 

  • Debt to credit institutions falls due on 31 December 2024. The debt with associated conversion rights is classified as short-term debt per 31/12/23.
  • The company has received offer for refinancing which the company can choose to use to refinance the debt at the end of the agreement period.

Result for 4 quarter 2023

  • Total operating income amounted to NOK 162.2 million whereof NOK 5.8 million was gain on sale of fixed assets (NOK 171.9 million whereof NOK 22.1 million was gain on sale of fixed assets).
  • Total operating expenses were NOK 89.3 million (NOK 121.5 million). 
  • Operating profit before depreciation was NOK 72.9 million (NOK 50.4 million).
  • Depreciation was NOK 24.2 million (NOK 37.7 million).
  • Reversal of impairment charge of fixed assets was NOK 400,0 million (NOK 226.0 million).
  • Net financial items were NOK - 478.8 million (NOK - 323.0 million) whereof unrealized agio gain NOK 65.3 million (unrealized agio gain NOK 72.6 million), and value adjustment of debt was NOK - 478.7 million (NOK - 388.7 million).
  • The profit before tax was NOK - 28.7 million (NOK - 80.5 million).

Result 2023

  • Total operating income were NOK 919.2 million (NOK 824.4 million).
  • Total operating expenses were NOK 431.2 million (NOK 427.0 million whereof NOK - 21.2 million s reimbursement of costs from the banks for the vessels in lay-up. This reimbursement is divided between NOK 7.1 million on crew expenses, NOK 9.1 million on vessel expenses and NOK 5.0 million on other operating expenses. Ordinary operating expenses amounts to NOK 448.3 million).
  • The operating profit before depreciation was NOK 488.1 million (NOK 397.4 million).
  • Depreciation was NOK 131.6 million (NOK 183.7 million).
  • Reversal of impairment charges of fixed assets were NOK 865.0 million (NOK 226.0 million).
  • Net financial items were NOK - 1,105.3 million (NOK - 545.1 million), whereof unrealized agio gain was NOK 65.5 million (unrealized agio loss NOK 76.6 million) and value adjustment of debt NOK - 1,080.8 million (NOK - 456.5 million).
  • The profit before tax was NOK 113.1 million (NOK - 111.8 million).

Balance and liquidity per 31/12/23
Total current assets amounted to NOK 280.4 million on 31/12/23, whereof bank deposits were NOK 97.7 million (whereof NOK 10,4 million restricted cash related to withholding tax). On 31/12/22, total current assets amounted to NOK 768.9 million, whereof bank deposits amounted to NOK 147.4 million (of this NOK 70.8 million restricted cash related to withholding tax, interest and instalment payments and deposit in connection with sale of vessel).

Net cash flow from operations was per 31/12/23 NOK 88.7 million (NOK 216.8 million). Cash flow from investing activities was NOK - 12.5 million (NOK - 22.2 million). Payment of loan instalments and lease liabilities constituted a net change from financing activities of NOK - 127.6 million (NOK - 144.9 million).

As of 31/12/23, the book value of the fleet is NOK 1,077 million.

All long-term loan debt is recognized as short-term debt in the balance sheet per 31/12/23. The current liabilities of long-term debt of NOK 1,234.0 consist of interest-bearing debt of NOK 590.8 million and non-interest-bearing debt NOK 392.8 million, as well as convertible liquidity loan of NOK 250.0 million and accrued interests of NOK 0.4 million. As of 31/12/23, nominal value of interest-bearing debt was NOK 568.3 million, and nominal value of non-interest-bearing debt was NOK 1,333.4 million. All nominal interest-bearing debt is in NOK.

Fleet
Havila Shipping ASA operates today 14 vessels,

10 PSV
- Four owned externally
- One owned 50% and not consolidated
3 Subsea
- One owned externally
- One hired out on bareboat contract
1 RRV (bareboat)

Employees
Havila Shipping ASA had per 31/12/23 262 employees on the company’s vessels and 14 employees in the administration.

Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Havila Shipping ASAShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Havila Shipping ASAShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kommt eine Leitzinssenkung im März? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Dr. Karsten Junius

Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Dr. Karsten Junius, Chefökonom der Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG.

Die Inflationsrate ist im Januar auf 1.3 % gesunken, was auch die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) überrascht hat. Dr. Karsten Junius diskutiert im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, und Investmentstratege François Bloch, wie die weitere Entwicklung aussieht und ob die SNB die Leitzinsen senken wird. Weitere Themen des Interviews sind:
✔️ der Einfluss des starken Schweizer Frankens auf den Aktienmarkt und
✔️ die Prognosen für dieses Jahr.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Kommt eine Leitzinssenkung im März? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Dr. Karsten Junius

Inside Trading & Investment

12:06 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Partners Group Holding AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengl
11:00 Kommt eine Leitzinssenkung im März? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Dr. Karsten Junius
09:55 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
09:41 Gewinnmitnahmen nach neuem Jahreshoch
09:23 Marktüberblick: Rüstungsaktien gesucht
08:44 Deutschland vs. Frankreich: Es lebe der Sport!
08:21 Bitcoin Kurs überspringt die Marke von 57.000 Dollar - Anleger fiebern Halving entgegen
07:22 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Neues Jahreshoch im Chart
26.02.24 E-mini S&P 500 Equal Weight futures: Classic index gets a new look
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’905.28 19.73 3XSSMU
Short 12’158.74 13.79 D1SSMU
Short 12’600.14 8.94 GZSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’433.49 27.02.2024 15:12:36
Long 10’982.34 19.73 SSZMHU
Long 10’732.32 13.79 SSQMTU
Long 10’277.93 8.94 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Idorsia-Aktie springt zeitweise über 45 Prozent hoch: Short-Eindeckungen und mögliche Refinanzierung treiben Idorsia an
Roche-Aktie legt leicht zu: Roche erwägt offenbar Verkauf von Esbriet
Super Micro Computer-Aktie stärker: Super Micro Computer stellt neues KI-System mit Superchip von NVIDIA vor
Meyer Burger-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Deutscher Wirschaftsminister wirbt für rasche Lösung
Trotz guter Zahlen und hoher Dividenden: Warum läuft die Zurich-Aktie seit Jahren seitwärts?
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Montagnachmittag mit sattem Kursplus
Barry Callebaut-Aktie sinkt: Barry Callebaut streicht fast jede fünfte Stelle
Walmart-Aktie heute optisch deutlich günstiger zu haben - Aktiensplit verantwortlich
Temenos-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Temenos wählt Alvarez & Marsal für externe Untersuchung aus
Bitcoin-ETF-Nachfrage explodiert: Zehnmal höher als Angebot, sagt MicroStrategy-Chef Saylor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit