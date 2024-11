Havila Shipping ASA: Contract extensions with Equinor Energy AS

Equinor Energy has exercised one year option for following vessels:

Havila Troll (RRV) until November 2025

Havila Charisma (PSV) until December 2025

Havila Foresight (PSV) until January 2026

