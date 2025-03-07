Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’991 -0.3%  SPI 17’123 -0.4%  Dow 42’579 -1.0%  DAX 23’037 -1.6%  Euro 0.9536 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’470 -0.9%  Gold 2’920 0.3%  Bitcoin 78’398 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8788 -0.5%  Öl 70.7 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405
Top News
Zalando-Analyse: Zalando-Aktie von UBS AG mit Buy bewertet
UBS AG veröffentlicht Investment-Empfehlung: Merck-Aktie mit Buy
Palantir stärkt KI-Engagement mit Joint Venture und neuer Partnerschaft - Aktie legt zu
Warum der Euro seine Gewinne zum Dollar verteidigen kann - zum Franken stabil
ETFs als Alternative: Schweizer Eltern sparen früh für Kinder - setzen aber auf wenig renditestarke Optionen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Havila Kystruten AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 112877280 / ISIN: NO0011045429]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
07.03.2025 12:16:18

Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update for February 2025

Havila Kystruten AS Registered Shs
0.07 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

In February 2025, Havila Kystruten reached an occupancy of 64%, reflecting the seasonally lower demand in the early months of the year. Year-to-date (YTD) topline results are in line with budget expectations, supported by an almost 40% increase in Average Cabin Revenue (ACR), as recorded in our booking system, compared to the same period last year.

As of today, about 55% of available capacity for 2025 has been booked, representing nearly 70% of the full-year ticket revenue target. The booking distribution between northbound and southbound routes is significantly more balanced than in 2024, improving operational efficiency and positioning us for a stronger performance in the high season.

12% of available capacity has already been booked for 2026, with ACR, as recorded in our booking system, showing a 10-15% increase compared to 2025 across booking categories, supporting the targets presented in our preliminary report.

The steep ACR growth is achievable as we are coming from a very low base, impacted by disruptions and lower pricing during the startup phase. With a stronger market position and a more mature operation, there remains room for further repricing as our brand awareness grows and the product continues to develop.

Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Analysen zu Havila Kystruten AS Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

📈 Insider-Trades enthüllt: Welche Aktien die Top-Manager jetzt kaufen! 📊

Willst du wissen, welche Aktien Insider wie CEOs und Vorstände gerade aufkaufen? In unserem neuesten Video analysieren wir mit Tim Schäfer die spannendsten Insider-Käufe und -Verkäufe – von Unternehmen, die stark gefallen sind, bis hin zu Ausnahmen wie Rheinmetall und Commerzbank. Warum investieren Top-Manager gerade jetzt? Welche Aktien sind langfristig interessant? 🤔

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

10:38 SMI hält 13.000er-Marke
09:30 Marktüberblick: DHL und Lufthansa nach Zahlen im Aufwind
07:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Vor dem Ausbruch?
06.03.25 Logo WHS Crowdstrike Aktie: Rücksetzer nach den Zahlen. Hat der Cybersecurity-Gigant noch Potenzial?
06.03.25 Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
06.03.25 Julius Bär: 12.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf u-blox Holding AG
06.03.25 Nu Holdings: Ein aufstrebender Stern im lateinamerikanischen Fintech-Sektor
06.03.25 The Six Stages of Unemployment: From Actively Seeking Jobs to Give Ups
04.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Lonza, Sandoz, Sonova
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’554.12 18.42 B1LSOU
Short 13’812.48 13.46 B02SIU
Short 14’336.34 8.69 BASSBU
SMI-Kurs: 13’002.39 07.03.2025 12:07:32
Long 12’430.62 19.09 B30S4U
Long 12’132.63 13.39 BDCSWU
Long 11’620.76 8.77 BBQSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zu Franken und Dollar weiter aufwertet
Meyer Burger-Aktie unter Druck: Brückenfinanzierung verlängert
Darum steigt der Euro
SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX schliesst erstmals über 23'400-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street beendet Handel tief im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Verluste
Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt am Donnerstagnachmittag
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Trump ordnet Krypto-Reserve an - So reagiert der Bitcoin
Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones verbucht mittags Abschläge
Netflix Aktie News: Netflix gibt am Nachmittag ab

Top-Rankings

Viertes Quartal 2024: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot des Fisher Asset Management
Im vierten Quartal 2024 hat Börsenprofi Ken Fisher mit seinem Vermögensverwalter Fisher Asset Ma ...
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Breite Sektorstreuung: In diese Aktien investierte Top-Investor Stanley Druckenmiller im Schlussquartal 2024
Im Depot des milliardenschweren US-Investors Stanley Druckenmiller hat sich im vierten Quartal 2 ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
Elliotts Top-Aktien: So sah das Paul Singer-Depot im vierten Quartal aus
Mit seinem Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management investierte Paul Singer, der sich einen Ruf ...
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}