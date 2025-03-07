|
07.03.2025 12:16:18
Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update for February 2025
In February 2025, Havila Kystruten reached an occupancy of 64%, reflecting the seasonally lower demand in the early months of the year. Year-to-date (YTD) topline results are in line with budget expectations, supported by an almost 40% increase in Average Cabin Revenue (ACR), as recorded in our booking system, compared to the same period last year.
As of today, about 55% of available capacity for 2025 has been booked, representing nearly 70% of the full-year ticket revenue target. The booking distribution between northbound and southbound routes is significantly more balanced than in 2024, improving operational efficiency and positioning us for a stronger performance in the high season.
12% of available capacity has already been booked for 2026, with ACR, as recorded in our booking system, showing a 10-15% increase compared to 2025 across booking categories, supporting the targets presented in our preliminary report.
The steep ACR growth is achievable as we are coming from a very low base, impacted by disruptions and lower pricing during the startup phase. With a stronger market position and a more mature operation, there remains room for further repricing as our brand awareness grows and the product continues to develop.
Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
