Havila Kystruten AS: Successful Completion of Private Placement

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement earlier today regarding Havila Kystruten AS' (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") update on the Company's refinancing plan and the contemplated private placement of new shares (the "Private Placement").

Following close of the bookbuilding period for the Private Placement, the Company is pleased to announce that the Private Placement has been successfully completed and that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has allocated a total of 758,703,962 new shares (the "New Shares") at a subscription price per share of NOK 1.00 (the "Offer Price"), raising NOK 758,7 million (approx. EUR 65 million) in gross proceeds. The placement was oversubscribed by existing shareholders and new investors. The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to repay certain credit issued by the Tersan yard, making payment of delivery instalments to Tersan, as well as to cover operational expenses and transactional costs.

Completion of the Private Placement by delivery of New Shares to the investors being allocated the New Shares is subject to the completion of the issuance by Havila Kystruten Operations AS of a bond loan facility of EUR 305 million (the "Bond Issue"), the provision of an unsecured loan facility by Havila Holding AS to the Company of EUR 20 million (the "Unsecured Loan"), and necessary corporate resolutions, including the approval of issuance of the New Shares by the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") to be held on 20 July 2023.

Following the EGM, the Managers will pre-pay the total subscription amount in the Private Placement (being the number of New Shares allocated to investors other than Havila Holding AS, and certain other investors, multiplied by the Offer Price) in order to facilitate delivery-vs-payment settlement; however, the allocated New Shares will not be delivered to, nor will they be tradable by, the relevant applicant before the registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the New Shares has taken place in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

Notifications of conditional allocation, including settlement instructions, are expected to be distributed by the Managers on or about 19 July 2023, with settlement on or about 25 July 2023.

The following persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and close associates to PDMRs have been allocated the following number of New Shares in the Private Placement at the same price as other investors: Havila Holding AS, a company under the control of the Company's chairman Per Sævik and the directors Hege Sævik Rabben, Njål Sævik and Vegard Sævik, has been allocated 465,820,000 New Shares. Following the transaction, Havila Holding AS will own 510,928,333 shares in the Company representing approx. 61% of the issued share capital after completion of the Private Placement.

The Board has proposed to the EGM that the Board be authorized to carry out a subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 60,000,000 new shares at a subscription price per new share equal to the Offer Price raising gross proceeds of up to NOK 60,000,000 to its existing shareholders as of close of trading 18 July 2023, as subsequently recorded in the VPS on 20 July 2023, who (i) were not allocated New Shares in the Private Placement, (ii) were not offered participation in the pre-sounding for the Private Placement, and (iii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or, would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action. Such shareholders will be granted non-tradable subscription rights to subscribe for, and, upon subscription, be allocated new shares. Over- subscription will be allowed in the Subsequent Offering, but subscription without subscription rights will not be allowed.

The Board, together with the Company's management and the Managers, has considered various transaction alternatives for the refinancing of the Group. Based on an overall assessment, considering inter alia the need for funding, time available to secure financing for delivery of vessels from Tersan, costs, and risk related to alternative methods of the securing the desired refinancing, the Board has on the basis of careful considerations decided that the Private Placement in combination with the Bond Issue is the alternative that best protects the Company's and the shareholders' joint interests. By structuring the equity raise as a private placement with a subsequent offering, the Company was able to raise capital in an efficient manner with significantly lower completion risks compared to a rights issue. Thus, the deviation from the shareholders preemptive rights inherent in a private placement is considered necessary.

Arctic Securities AS, Fearnley Securities AS and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge, are acting as Managers for the Private Placement and the Bond Issue. Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS are acting as legal counsel to Havila Kystruten AS and the Managers, respectively.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Arne Johan Dale, CFO of Havila Kystruten AS, on 18 July 2023 at 23:00 CEST.

Contacts:

CEO Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

