Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’261 -1.0%  SPI 15’015 -0.9%  Dow 38’086 -1.0%  DAX 17’917 -1.0%  Euro 0.9796 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’939 -1.0%  Gold 2’332 0.0%  Bitcoin 58’659 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9131 0.1%  Öl 89.5 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Super Micro Computer2776758Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101Tesla11448018Swiss Life1485278
Top News
HUGO BOSS-Chef kann sich Übernahmen vorstellen
SAP-Aktie: SAP und Betriebsrat einigen sich offenbar auf Abfindungsprogramme in Deutschland
T-Mobile US-Aktie dennoch tiefer: T-Mobile US überrascht mit Neukundengewinn - Ziele überarbeitet
Intel-Aktie im Rückwärtsgang: Intel enttäuscht Börse mit Umsatzprognose
Microsoft-Aktie profitiert nachbörslich: Umsatz und Gewinn besser als erwartet
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Havila Kystruten AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 112877280 / ISIN: NO0011045429]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.04.2024 07:35:21

Havila Kystruten AS: Norwegian Government initiates assessment of the next tender period

finanzen.net zero Havila Kystruten AS Registered Shs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Havila Kystruten AS Registered Shs
0.07 EUR -12.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Havila Kystruten AS operates the four most environmentally friendly ships on the classic coastal route between Bergen and Kirkenes. The contract with the Ministry of Transport is for the period until 2030, with an option for the Ministry of Transport to extend the agreement by one year.

On April 25, 2024, the Ministry of Transport announced that they have initiated a transport and environmental analysis of the coastal route service. The aim of the work is to assess the transportation needs that the coastal route service should meet, its environmental consequences, and the potential for further tightening of environmental requirements in connection with the next tender period. The investigation will be carried out by Oslo Economics on behalf of the Ministry of Transport.

Havila Kystruten views the initiation of work on the next tender period positively, and well ahead of the expiration of this period in 2030. The company is optimistic about both the need for the coastal transportation service and the tightening of environmental requirements to operate on the route.

Havila Kystruten has a high number of local travellers (51%) and an increasing interest in Norway as a tourist destination contributes to high overall occupancy on board the ships. Coastal tourism also creates significant positive ripple effects along the coast, with many local suppliers providing activities on land in the 34 ports visited by the ships on their round trip.

Furthermore, Havila Kystruten is well positioned to meet stricter environmental requirements in a new tender round. The company has already reduced CO2 emissions by 35% through the use of plug-in hybrid technology, which combines propulsion machinery powered by Natural Gas with support from a large battery pack. By incorporating biogas, the company can further reduce emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional Marine Diesel Oil (MDO).

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114



Nachrichten zu Havila Kystruten AS Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Havila Kystruten AS Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

25.04.24 Staying Ahead of the Yield Curve
25.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Swatch Group AG
25.04.24 Litecoin fällt zurück auf 80 Dollar – Fed-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus
25.04.24 Heute Nestlé-Zahlen im Fokus
25.04.24 UBS KeyInvest: Infrastruktur – Under Construction/Luxus – Unterschiedliche Zahlen
25.04.24 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse schwach nach Zahlen
25.04.24 Glänzende Aussichten bei Silber?
23.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Lonza, Swiss Life
23.04.24 Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’696.39 19.05 SSTM0U
Short 11’910.61 13.96 SSUM2U
Short 12’350.74 8.99 SS4MNU
SMI-Kurs: 11’260.61 25.04.2024 17:31:57
Long 10’820.00 19.66
Long 10’540.00 12.61
Long 10’072.27 8.92 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Erwartungen deutlich übertroffen: Meta-Aktie bricht wegen massivem Investitionsanstieg dennoch ein
Alphabet-Aktie nachbörslich zweistellig im Plus: Alphabet verdient deutlich mehr
Post-Halving-Rally beim Bitcoin? Davon gehen JPMorgan und Deutsche Bank aus
Trump Media & Technology-Aktie mit Erholung nach Kursrücksetzer: Donald Trump qualifiziert sich für zusätzliche TMTG-Aktien
Nestlé-Aktie verliert: Verhaltener Start ins Jahr 2024
Unilever-Aktie fester: Unilever hat im 1. Quartal den Umsatz gesteigert
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Kühne Holding kauft Aenova Group
SMI und DAX beenden Handel schwächer -- Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
UBS-Aktie tiefrot: Zahlreiche Abstimmungen bei UBS-Generalversammlung - Fortschritte bei CS-Integration
Microsoft-Aktie profitiert nachbörslich: Umsatz und Gewinn besser als erwartet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit