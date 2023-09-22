Havila Kystruten AS: Last day of the subscription period in the subsequent offering

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'025 -0.5%  SPI 14'471 -0.6%  Dow 34'070 -1.1%  DAX 15'523 -0.3%  Euro 0.9641 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'195 -0.4%  Gold 1'926 0.3%  Bitcoin 24'156 0.5%  Dollar 0.9063 0.2%  Öl 93.8 0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Partners Group2460882NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528
Top News
Einstiegschancen für Konkurrenten im Firmenkundengeschäft? Mit diesen Herausforderungen sehen sich die Erben der Credit Suisse konfrontiert
ABB-Aktie leichter: Kanadisches ABB-Werk wird erweitert
Schweizer Volkswirtschaft im zweiten Quartal 2023 erneut mit Leistungsbilanz-Überschuss
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie im Minus: Prozess für Anleger-Klage beginnt nächste Woche
Nestlé-Aktie in Rot: Anna Mohl wird neue Chefin der Nestlé-Gesundheitssparte
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Havila Kystruten AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 112877280 / ISIN: NO0011045429]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.09.2023 11:38:44

Havila Kystruten AS: Last day of the subscription period in the subsequent offering

Havila Kystruten AS Registered Shs
0.09 EUR 8.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Havila Kystruten AS (the "Company") (ticker code: HKY) on 8 September 2023 regarding the commencement of the subscription period (the "Subscription Period") in the subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 60,000,000 new shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 1.00 per share.

The Subscription Period will expire today, 22 September 2023, at 16:30 hours (CEST).

Correctly completed subscription forms must be received by one of the Managers (as defined below) or, in the case of online subscriptions, be registered by the expiry of the Subscription Period. Subscription rights that are not used to subscribe for Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering before the expiry of the Subscription Period will have no value and will lapse without compensation to the holder.

Further information about the Subsequent Offering and the subscription procedures is included in the National Prospectus prepared in respect of the Subsequent Offering, which is made available electronically at the websites of the Managers.

Arctic Securities AS, Fearnley Securities AS and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge, are acting as managers (the "Managers") in the Subsequent Offering. Advokatfirmaet Wikborg Rein is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

Contacts:
Chief executive officer Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief financial officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706


 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Havila Kystruten AS Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Havila Kystruten AS Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Zum 4. Mal findet in St. Moritz der fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit statt. Erneut in traumhafter Kulisse äussert sich Thomas J. Caduff über den Event, die Teilnehmenden und die Themen.
Welche Themen dieses Jahr im Fokus stehen und wie die Pläne fürs nächste Jahr und den Winter aussehen, darüber spricht er im Interview mit mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:18 Marktüberblick: Rückversicherer gegen den Trend stark
08:00 Chapeau – Der CAC40® startet durch!
07:00 Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV
21.09.23 Julius Bär: 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
21.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: US-Aktienmarkt - Glanzvolle Fassade/TotalEnergies - Im Sog der Ölpreise
21.09.23 Märkte am Morgen - DAX, Nasdaq, Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD und Ölpreis
21.09.23 SMI schwächer erwartet
19.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Kühne + Nagel, Sika, Swisscom
18.09.23 Hermès Kelly Casaque» 2023: Hermès-Taschen verzeichnen seit 1980 eine jährliche Wertsteigerung von 14,2%!
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'463.73 19.68 61SSMU
Short 11'691.92 13.95 SMIR9U
Short 12'138.64 8.89 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'024.71 22.09.2023 11:30:36
Long 10'555.29 19.00 V4SSMU
Long 10'325.39 13.61 CTSSMU
Long 9'896.60 8.96 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE am Donnerstagnachmittag massiv unter Druck
NVIDIA-Aktie jetzt shorten? Bernstein-Analyst warnt und spricht von "Verschwörungstheorien" in sozialen Medien
Fed-Falken belasten: Dow geht leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst nach überraschendem SNB-Entscheid etwas tiefer -- DAX verliert schlussendlich -- Letztlich Verluste an Asiens Börsen
SNB überrascht die Märkte: Leitzins unverändert - Neue Initiative für Liquiditätsgewährung für Banken vorgestellt
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Nestlé-Aktie in Rot: Anna Mohl wird neue Chefin der Nestlé-Gesundheitssparte
UBS-Aktie verliert: Dreijahres-Strategieplan der UBS für Februar geplant
Lonza-Aktie mit klaren Verlusten: Lonza bekräftigt im Vorfeld des Kapitalmarkttages den Ausblick
Krypto-ETFs in der Planung: Darum raten Krypto-Experten zu Ether statt Bitcoin
Roche-Aktie gibt ab: Roche-Tochter Genentech offenbar mit Erfolg vor US-Berufungsgericht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit