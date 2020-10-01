+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
01.10.2020 21:16:00

Havenpark Communities joins with residents of Michigan communities to commemorate community bonds

FENTON, Mich., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents at local manufactured communities North Bay Harbor Club and Pine Ridge came together with Havenpark Communities to celebrate community relaunches with ribbon cutting ceremonies.

Residents at North Bay Harbor Club enjoy beautiful natural amenities including lake access and this private island.

The events celebrated upgrades and improvements at both communities. North Bay Harbor Club and Pine Ridge are properties owned and operated by Havenpark Communities. Since taking ownership of the properties two years ago, Havenpark has invested over $450 thousand in community upgrades and improvements. These improvements include new community roads, signage, landscaping, picnic areas, as well as a basketball court at Pine Ridge and upgraded docks at North Bay Harbor Club.

Additionally, Havenpark Communities has actively moved in and sold or leased new manufactured homes at the Pine Ridge community, providing homeownership and secure housing for local working, student, and retired residents in Genesee County.

Attendees enjoyed complementary meals from local food trucks, along with family friendly entertainment including children's face painting, balloons, and a magician. After each ribbon cutting ceremony, attendees were addressed by speakers from Havenpark Communities.

The events took COVID-19 safety precautions to protect residents and staff. Masks and sanitization were made available for all attendees. The events encouraged social distancing for a comfortable and safe environment for attendees.

"The communities here in the Fenton area are tightly knit and our residents treat each other like family," said Ramie Rajabi, COO of Havenpark Communities. "We're really honored that those residents have allowed us to be a part of their family and we're ecstatic that they're enjoying the community improvements."

"Our mission to "make caring communities attainable for responsible residents" has been the driver behind the improvements at these communities. We've been incredibly fortunate to have been able to see that mission take shape at the Pine Ridge and North Bay Harbor Club communities," said Robbie Pratt, CEO of Havenpark Communities.

"We're incredibly proud of the work done here at these communities," said Havenpark Communities Chairman, J. Anthony Antonelli. "The residents at North Bay Harbor Club and Pine Ridge embody what it means to be a part of a caring community and they deserve our best."

Havenpark Communities makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Havenpark Communities believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Robert Jamias
Marketing Coordinator
808-356-9424
rjamias@havenparkmgmt.com

Residents and other attendees, at the North Bay Harbor Club ribbon cutting ceremony, enjoy complementary food by local establishments.

Since taking ownership of the North Bay Harbor Club community in 2018, Havenpark Communities has made a number of community improvements, including new community signage and newly paved roads.

Among the community improvements made at North Bay Harbor Club, by Havenpark Communities, is this new monument sign at the entrance of the community.

North Bay Harbor Club residents enjoy lush greenery throughout their community.

Among the community improvements made at Pine Ridge, by Havenpark Communities, is this new monument sign at the entrance of the community.

Another community improvement made at Pine Ridge, by Havenpark Communities, is this new playground for residents to enjoy.

Since taking ownership of the Pine Ridge community in 2018, Havenpark Communities has actively sold and leased new homes to residents.

A Pine Ridge resident enjoys a laugh with local magician, Evan Priem, at the Pine Ridge ribbon cutting ceremony.

Havenpark Communities makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Havenpark Communities believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. (PRNewsfoto/Havenpark Communities)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/havenpark-communities-joins-with-residents-of-michigan-communities-to-commemorate-community-bonds-301144420.html

SOURCE Havenpark Communities

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 4’036.00
1.66 %
Sika 229.70
1.50 %
Lonza Grp 576.60
1.41 %
The Swatch Grp 217.80
1.35 %
Alcon 52.88
1.11 %
LafargeHolcim 41.94
-0.12 %
UBS Group 10.27
-0.29 %
Swiss Life Hldg 347.30
-0.34 %
Geberit 543.80
-0.37 %
CS Group 9.16
-0.91 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19:30
Is Oil-Indexation Still Relevant for Pricing Natural Gas?
11:48
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc
09:45
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
09:08
SMI setzt Negativtrend fort
08:17
Weekly-Hits: Rohstoffe – Bevorzugte Anlageklasse / Versorger – Ein Sektor unter Strom
29.09.20
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:12
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB hat im ersten Semester Devisen im Gegenwert von 90 Milliarden erworben
Roche und Partner Regeneron erzielen mit Corona-Antikörper-Cocktail gute Daten - Aktie dennoch leichter
Erste Hinweise: Apple könnte das neue iPhone 12 schon im Oktober präsentieren
Relief-Aktie im Plus: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx schliessen Liefer- und Vertriebsvereinbarungen
Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Nestlé baut Purina-Produktion in den USA weiter aus
Bayer-Aktie sackt ab: Bayer will zusätzlich sparen - Milliardenabschreibung im Agrarbereich erwartet
US-Indizes klettern zum Handelsende hoch -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Technisches Problem: Kein Handel in Japan - China in Feiertagspause
Direktplatzierung an der NYSE geglückt: Palantir-Aktie vollzieht den Start an der Börse
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Novartis legt neue Daten zur Wirksamkeit von Gentherapie Zolgensma vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Technisches Problem: Kein Handel in Japan - China in Feiertagspause
Die US-Börsen legen am Donnerstag zu. Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich freundlich, der deutsche Markt bewegte sich derweil leichter. Von den Börsen in Fernost kamen am Donnerstag kaum Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB