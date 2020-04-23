+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
23.04.2020 14:38:00

Have Your Cake Delivered and Your Hand Sanitizer Too

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bread & Water Company launched a redesigned website offering online ordering and delivery services to the immediate area surrounding their Belleview HQ location for the first time since opening their doors in 2011. To celebrate, the bakery created a series of cakes emblazoned with a polite reminder: "Wash Your Hands." The bakery also released a limited supply of house-made hand sanitizer.

"We want to honor those on the front lines. When hand sanitizer disappeared off the shelves of stores, it occurred to me that we had supplies on hand to make our own," co-founder Noelie Rickey shares, "we keep a six month supply of gloves and other sanitary products anyway, because our first job has always been to keep our staff and our customers safe." Rickey has a background as a former triage nurse, and her training guides the safety protocols of the company's retail locations.

To preserve jobs, the bakery has reassigned their own wholesale drivers to local deliveries for the first time. Bread & Water's relentless commitment to innovation and bringing smiles to the faces of their community is something their customers continue to thank them for. "Our people are craving something normal right now. It's been amazing to see their reactions to a simple food delivery." said founder, Markos Panas.

As an essential community business, Bread & Water has set up a delivery area serving the 22314, 22303, 22307, and 22308 zip codes. For first responders, military, and healthcare workers, they also have a pick-up window at their Belleview HQ location with social distancing protocols in place to ensure staff and customer safety. The bakery's online ordering menu has streamlined the curbside pickup and delivery process. Details and menus are available at https://breadandwater.com.

Bread & Water Company is an Alexandria, VA-based bakery with a second location, also known as, "The Cube," in Pentagon Row. Bread & Water is best known for serving Real, Legit Food™. Founder Markos Panas and Noelie Rickey have been creating legendary food and beverage delights for hungry Washingtonians since 2010. Born from a successful farm stand at the historic Old Town Farmers Market, Bread & Water Company is best known for its excellent quality offerings made in the old world way.

Media Contact
Noelie Rickey
238500@email4pr.com
703-768-0100

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/have-your-cake-delivered-and-your-hand-sanitizer-too-301046004.html

SOURCE Bread & Water Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 51.58
1.50 %
LafargeHolcim 36.36
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 187.05
0.67 %
CieFinRichemont 52.78
0.23 %
UBS Group 9.00
0.22 %
CS Group 7.57
-1.69 %
Zurich Insur Gr 288.00
-1.71 %
Givaudan 3’259.00
-1.84 %
Lonza Grp 414.50
-1.92 %
Sika 158.05
-3.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09:08
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:13
SMI dank Schwergewichten wieder obenauf
06:47
Weekly Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt – Mit Substanz durch die Krise / Nahrungsmittelsektor – Von zentraler Bedeutung
21.04.20
Q2 2020 Ag Update
21.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry-Aktie hebt ab: Dufry will mit frischem Kapital die Dürreperiode überstehen
SNB schreibt im ersten Quartal Milliarden-Verlust - Aktie gibt nach
CS-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Credit Suisse überzeugt im ersten Quartal mit mehr Gewinn dank Steuergutschrift
Börsenexperte sieht Unterschied zwischen Corona-Abschwung und der Grossen Rezession
SMI im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Idorsia-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen: Idorsia im ersten Quartal durch Corona-Pandemie bei Studien gebremst
Warum Novogratz jetzt Aktien leerverkauft und weiter den Bitcoin unterstützt
Wirecard-Aktie springt an: KPMG-Sonderuntersuchung liefert bislang keine Belege für Bilanzmanipulation
Sunrise und Co.: Telekombranche übt harte Kritik am 5G-Entscheid des Bundesrates
Daimler-Aktie trotzdem im Plus: Daimler-Gewinn bricht um 80 Prozent ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt verbucht am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex dämmt seine Abschläge etwas ein. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog am Donnerstag eine freundliche Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB