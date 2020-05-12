+++ Starker Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin über das Wochenende! Profitieren Sie von der erhöhten Volatilität vor dem Halving! +++ -w-
12.05.2020 00:45:00

Have You Been Denied a Refund for a Recalled Chest or Dresser Obtained From IKEA? - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Consumer Claims on Behalf of U.S. Purchasers or Owners of Recalled MALM or Ot...

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is making consumers aware that a voluntary product recall notice was issued on June 28, 2016 and again on November 21, 2017 regarding MALM and other IKEA chests and dressers that do not comply with the requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14).  The children's and adult chests and dressers, according to the recall, are unstable if they are not properly anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The recalled children's and adult chests and dressers include the MALM 3-drawer, 4-drawer, 5-drawer and three 6-drawer models, as well as other non-MALM models.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.)

Kehoe Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of U.S consumers who purchased or owned a MALM or other IKEA chest or dresser included in IKEA's product recall notices to determine whether IKEA's product recall was effective, including whether IKEA fulfilled its promise of cash refunds to consumers who purchased or obtained recalled MALM and other IKEA chests and dressers.

U.S. purchasers or owners of recalled MALM or non-MALM chests or dressers obtained from IKEA that have been denied a cash refund for the recalled chests or dressers are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. by sending an e-mail to info@kehoelawfirm.com

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm represent plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud, false claims, deception or data breaches.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/have-you-been-denied-a-refund-for-a-recalled-chest-or-dresser-obtained-from-ikea--kehoe-law-firm-pc-investigating-consumer-claims-on-behalf-of-us-purchasers-or-owners-of-recalled-malm-or-other-ikea-chests-or-dressers-301057104.html

SOURCE Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.16 %
Roche Hldg G 344.75
1.03 %
Lonza Grp 448.80
0.67 %
Nestle 105.58
0.55 %
Geberit 434.00
0.30 %
Adecco Group 41.10
-1.30 %
UBS Group 9.48
-1.41 %
LafargeHolcim 39.05
-1.51 %
The Swatch Grp 182.80
-2.32 %
CS Group 7.96
-2.43 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11.05.20
Durationsrisiko bei Aktien
11.05.20
Ölmarkt: Lage-Einschätzung und was es bei einer Anlage zu beachten gilt
11.05.20
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV
11.05.20
Vontobel: Eine Branche im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.05.20
Schwache US-Jobdaten können SMI nicht stoppen
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.05.20
Schroders: Wie schneiden nachhaltige Unternehmen während der Covid-19-Krise ab?
11.05.20
Schroders: Fragen und Antworten: Könnte jetzt die Zeit für Investitionen im Gesundheitssektor sein?
08.05.20
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
mehr
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: "Das grösste Problem der Welt ist der Dollar"
Ehemaliger Goldman-Analyst: Das Jahr 2020 wird für Aktien noch schlimmer als bisher
Warnsignal für Anleger: Warren Buffett hortet weiter Cash
UBS-Analysten sehen Goldpreis bald bei 1'800 Dollar - auch andere Experten bullish
Dow beendet den Handel leichter-- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Relief Therapeutics reicht in den USA Antrag für Studie mit COVID-Mittel ein - Aktie legt zu
So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das am Abend erfolgte Halving-Event
Wichtiger Meilenstein demnächst erreicht: Tesla-Aktie dürfte Elon Musk bald einen Geldregen bescheren
LafargeHolcim-Aktie im Minus: Verkaufsvereinbarung von LafargeHolcim auf Philippinen geplatzt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow beendet den Handel leichter-- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart uneinig. Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Montag nur vorübergehend Verluste. In Deutschland bewegte sich der DAX nach einem anfänglichen Aufschlag auf rotem Terrain. In Asien ging es zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB