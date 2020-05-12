Have You Been Denied a Refund for a Recalled Chest or Dresser Obtained From IKEA? - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Consumer Claims on Behalf of U.S. Purchasers or Owners of Recalled MALM or Ot...

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is making consumers aware that a voluntary product recall notice was issued on June 28, 2016 and again on November 21, 2017 regarding MALM and other IKEA chests and dressers that do not comply with the requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14). The children's and adult chests and dressers, according to the recall, are unstable if they are not properly anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The recalled children's and adult chests and dressers include the MALM 3-drawer, 4-drawer, 5-drawer and three 6-drawer models, as well as other non-MALM models.

Kehoe Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of U.S consumers who purchased or owned a MALM or other IKEA chest or dresser included in IKEA's product recall notices to determine whether IKEA's product recall was effective, including whether IKEA fulfilled its promise of cash refunds to consumers who purchased or obtained recalled MALM and other IKEA chests and dressers.

U.S. purchasers or owners of recalled MALM or non-MALM chests or dressers obtained from IKEA that have been denied a cash refund for the recalled chests or dressers are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. by sending an e-mail to info@kehoelawfirm.com.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm represent plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud, false claims, deception or data breaches.

