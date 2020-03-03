Haute Residence Welcomes Shelton Wilder To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Los Angeles native for 13 years, Shelton Wilder's knowledge of the local schools, neighborhoods, and subdivisions is accentuated whenever she assists her clients in achieving their real estate goals. A veteran entrepreneur with many years of experience serving the needs of affluent clientele, she has a talent for negotiating and marketing, as well as a complex understanding of real estate and customer service. She specializes in residential and commercial real estate in Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and Pacific Palisades, making exceptions to travel to other areas where her clients have interests.

Shelton prides herself on her ability to provide clients with a positive experience and hassle-free transactions. Her enthusiasm, positivism, and approachability, combined with her creative eye for design, years of real-world experience and degree in Marketing from the University of Georgia endear her to clients, adding value to their processes. Having worked in sales for most of her career which began at the age of 16, and as a business owner for the last 13 years, she leverages her focused, detail-oriented, problem-solving mentality and has a proven track record of success, helping investors, developers, and sellers of estate properties.

Visit Shelton Wilder's website at https://www.sheltonwilder.com/

With exceptional networking and research skills, Shelton excels at finding hidden, 'off-market' listings and matching her buyers with the perfect homes and lifestyles to fit their needs. She also helps sellers maximize their homes' aesthetic value through her creativity and penchant for organization. Taking a relationship-centered approach, she maintains open, honest communications and collaborates with her team of multi-talented experts as well as vast network of colleagues to deliver outstanding results time and again, earning her the highly regarded Douglas Elliman Gold Award 2018, No.5 in "Women in Real Estate: 5 Talented Females Who Are Making Waves" by Real Estate Express, as well as a nomination in the LA Business Journal as Entrepreneur of the Year.

An enterprising person, Shelton's diverse professional background includes an appearance on Million Dollar Listing in addition to several TV pilots, a year of Improv and stand-up comedy. Her calm and inviting exterior bellies a highly motivated individual with astute business sense and who successfully established a number of successful fashion-oriented businesses, one of which was featured on Shark Tank.

Recognizing that embracing the latest technologies and strategies is key to delivering great client services, Shelton has partnered with Compass, the first modern real estate platform, to make the search and sell experience intelligent and seamless.

Shelton is passionate about women empowerment, which fuels her drive to mentor and help other women in the business. Married and mother to two sons, she enjoys spending time with her family when free. She also dines out with friends and volunteers at her son's preschool.

