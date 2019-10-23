+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
23.10.2019

Haute Residence Welcomes Peggy Lotz To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

FORT MEYERS, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether you are looking to purchase or sell property in paradise, Lotz will share with you her expertise, commitment, and passion for real estate and SWFL! Having been raised with mid-west values of honesty and integrity, Lotz has an extensive background in real estate that includes luxury markets, residential and commercial development as well as law office and title industry experience.

Visit Peggy Lotz's website at https://www.peggylotzrealtor.com/

She has been a top producer for MVP Realty since joining them. Lotz prides herself on being low-key, personal and very responsive. She and her husband have resided in Southwest Florida since 1995. Lotz looks forward to the opportunity to assist you and exceeding your expectations!

About Haute Residence:

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting: http://www.hauteresidence.com

 

SOURCE Haute Living

