Haute Residence Welcomes Pamela Gottfried and Joan Wenzel To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pamela Gottfried and Joan Wenzel have worked together in the Palm Beach real estate market for many years. To better serve their real estate clients, Pamela and Joan have joined forces to create Gottfried Wenzel at Douglas Elliman. Through combined real estate marketing, joint transaction negotiating and comprehensive customer service, Gottfried Wenzel is ready to make your Palm Beach real estate dreams become a reality.

Pamela Hoffpauer Gottfried is a seasoned Real Estate professional who specializes in luxury real estate, on-site developments and commercial sales in the beautiful Palm Beach area.

The former Owner and Broker of Martha Gottfried Real Estate Inc., Pamela sold the firm to Douglas Elliman in 2012 and joined them as a broker associate. With more than 25 years of experience in Palm Beach real estate sales, Pamela continues her career assisting buyers and sellers to realize their real estate dreams.

Pamela is an active member of the local community, through service as a current member and past President of the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce, and has served on several boards and committees including the Town of Palm Beach Code Enforcement Board and the Town of Palm Beach Zoning Commission, giving her unique insight and knowledge of zoning and construction in Palm Beach. She is an active member of several professional organizations and has served as a Real Estate Editor for the South Florida Business News.

Visit Pamela Gottfried and Joan Wenzel's website at http://gottfriedwenzel.elliman.com/

A New York native, Joan Wenzel brings a creative eye to her real estate endeavors.

Joan has an Undergraduate and Master's degree in Painting from New York University. After graduating, she excelled in the art world with 11 solo exhibits.

Upon moving to Florida in 1987, she entered the real estate profession. Her mother, Pearl Rever, was a successful and well-known realtor in Palm Beach and Joan partnered with her until her retirement.

Armed with a deep appreciation of architecture and design, Joan believes her artistic acumen has played a major role in her effectiveness in real estate, which she admits is highly visual when it comes to seeing properties potential.

Joan, who has spent 26 years as a realtor heavily marketing her services, understands the crucial role marketing and technology play in today's real estate market and uses the latest resources available for her clients.

