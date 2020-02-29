Haute Residence Welcomes Maurice Boschetti And Silvia Boschetti To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maurice Boschetti

Maurice Boschetti is one of the top premier brokers in South Florida luxury real estate, closing numerous multi-million dollar deals in the past few years. Maurice has been in the real estate business for only 3 years but has already become one of the top-producing realtors in Miami-Dade County. His hard work, dedication, and knowledge of the South Florida market have allowed him to build a solid client base and achieve success in record time. Maurice's overflowing positive energy, passion, and attention to detail has helped him provide the signature customer service experience he is quickly becoming famous for.

Maurice has prior experience in real estate development, which has helped him value properties, negotiate with sellers, and structure deals. In addition, he also has a strong background in marketing, having managed the media marketing of a start-up that went on to sell for 5x cap value.

His personality and expertise have helped him build an ever-growing clientele of high profile clients including athletes, celebrities, and business leaders. Being fully fluent in English and Spanish, Maurice has been able to extend his network of buyers and sellers internationally, an absolute must when working in the South Florida market. Born and raised in Miami, Maurice knows everything there is to know about South Florida including top neighborhoods, nightlife, social events, and much more. He is an active member of the communities in which he specializes: Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, High Pines, and Miami Beach.

Visit Maurice Boschetti And Silvia Boschetti's website at https://www.boschettirealtygroup.com

Silvia Boschetti

Silvia Boschetti is a luxury residential specialist who has been closing multi-million dollar deals since she began her real estate career 25 years ago. With her experience, she has become one of the top-producing realtors in Miami-Dade County. Her positive energy, passion, and dedication leads her to provide superior customer service and has allowed her to build a clientele of high profile clients including athletes, celebrities, and business leaders.

Silvia was born in Venezuela and later moved to Boston, Massachusetts where she graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from Northeastern University. Silvia has prior experience in real estate development, which encouraged her to pursue a career in real estate and quickly established herself as one of South Florida's most successful realtors.

Silvia gives each client an unparalleled level of customer service, expertise, professionalism, and personal attention. She is also incredibly knowledgeable and specializes in popular single-family neighborhoods including Pinecrest, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, High Pines, and Miami Beach. Silvia is both fluent in English and Spanish.

About Haute Residence:

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting: http://www.hauteresidence.com

SOURCE Haute Living