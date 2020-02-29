29.02.2020 02:00:00

Haute Residence Welcomes Maurice Boschetti And Silvia Boschetti To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maurice Boschetti

Maurice Boschetti is one of the top premier brokers in South Florida luxury real estate, closing numerous multi-million dollar deals in the past few years. Maurice has been in the real estate business for only 3 years but has already become one of the top-producing realtors in Miami-Dade County. His hard work, dedication, and knowledge of the South Florida market have allowed him to build a solid client base and achieve success in record time. Maurice's overflowing positive energy, passion, and attention to detail has helped him provide the signature customer service experience he is quickly becoming famous for.

Maurice has prior experience in real estate development, which has helped him value properties, negotiate with sellers, and structure deals. In addition, he also has a strong background in marketing, having managed the media marketing of a start-up that went on to sell for 5x cap value.

His personality and expertise have helped him build an ever-growing clientele of high profile clients including athletes, celebrities, and business leaders. Being fully fluent in English and Spanish, Maurice has been able to extend his network of buyers and sellers internationally, an absolute must when working in the South Florida market. Born and raised in Miami, Maurice knows everything there is to know about South Florida including top neighborhoods, nightlife, social events, and much more. He is an active member of the communities in which he specializes: Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, High Pines, and Miami Beach.

Visit Maurice Boschetti And Silvia Boschetti's website at https://www.boschettirealtygroup.com

Silvia Boschetti

Silvia Boschetti is a luxury residential specialist who has been closing multi-million dollar deals since she began her real estate career 25 years ago. With her experience, she has become one of the top-producing realtors in Miami-Dade County. Her positive energy, passion, and dedication leads her to provide superior customer service and has allowed her to build a clientele of high profile clients including athletes, celebrities, and business leaders.

Silvia was born in Venezuela and later moved to Boston, Massachusetts where she graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from Northeastern University. Silvia has prior experience in real estate development, which encouraged her to pursue a career in real estate and quickly established herself as one of South Florida's most successful realtors.

Silvia gives each client an unparalleled level of customer service, expertise, professionalism, and personal attention. She is also incredibly knowledgeable and specializes in popular single-family neighborhoods including Pinecrest, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, High Pines, and Miami Beach. Silvia is both fluent in English and Spanish.

About Haute Residence:

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting: http://www.hauteresidence.com

 

SOURCE Haute Living

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

28.02.20
US-Dividenden: Performanceantrieb fürs Depot
28.02.20
Rohstoffe: Corona – Jetzt trifft es alle
28.02.20
Natural Gas Output Unfazed by Fall in Investments
28.02.20
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
28.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Versicherer mit tiefer Barriere
28.02.20
SMI droht Fall unter 10.000er-Marke
27.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es im Jahresverlauf noch steuerfreie Dividenden
Experte warnt vor Rücksetzer: Steht ein deutlicher Einbruch am Markt bevor?
Steht der Ausbruch bevor? Goldenes Kreuz könnte dem Bitcoin eine neue Rally bescheren
Warren Buffett investiert erstmals in den ETF-Markt
Virussorgen belasten: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI sinkt zeitweise auf Jahrestief -- DAX tiefrot -- Uneinheitliche Tendenz in Asien
LafargeHolcim-Aktie letztlich leichter: LafargeHolcim steigert Gewinn und erreicht Wachstumsziele
Microsoft-Aktie verlustreich: Microsoft kappt Umsatzziel für PC-Geschäft
ABB-Aktie rot: ABB-Sparte will mit Industrierobotern kräftig wachsen
easyJet und IAG streichen Flüge und legen Sparprogramm vor - Aktien verlustreich
Darum legen Franken und Euro zum US-Dollar zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um Corona-Krise ebben nicht ab: SMI geht deutlich leichter unter 10'000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst unter 12'000er Marke -- Dow im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schwächer
Der Abverkauf an den Börsen ging am Freitag sowohl am heimischen Markt als auch in Deutschland weiter. Der Crash an der Wall Street setzt sich fort. In Asien ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls rasant bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;