Haute Residence Welcomes Mark B. Kravitz, Esq. To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

WESTON, Fla., Sept. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether looking to own the perfect home or a profitable place to invest, Mark Kravitz provides the very best of real estate services in South Florida. With an incredible dedication to customer satisfaction, Mark will work within an environment that is centered on client trust.

Mark is a highly qualified, third-generation real estate professional and a native of South Florida – born and raised in Miami and currently a resident of Plantation Acres. Not only is he incredibly familiar with the area, but also with the profession. This allows him to have the background and the skill set needed to give his clients the very best of guidance in all areas of the real estate business. His commitment to excellence and the all-encompassing background will benefit buyers and sellers in ways that cannot be provided by most realtors in the area.

Visit Mark B. Kravitz, Esq.'s website at http://kravitzhomes.com

With more than 15 years of experience as an attorney and real estate professional, he has the experience buyers, sellers, and investors need to navigate the real estate market. Mark's background centered in both business and law provides for a unique set of skills that will benefit clients in ways they will not be able to find anywhere else. He has the ability to work out the many fine details of finding income-producing properties and will pass on the many benefits that come from this to his clients.

South Florida is one of the most exciting and diverse areas in the world, and the real estate market here provides buyers with countless opportunities. When looking to find the perfect home, investment, or representation, Mark Kravitz can provide the best. With his expert guidance and dedication, buyers and sellers are guaranteed a wonderful and successful experience.

SOURCE Haute Living