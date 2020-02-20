Haute Residence Welcomes Lisa Culp Taylor To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A second generation Nashville area Realtor, Lisa Culp Taylor has earned the respect of her clients and peers and is consistently ranked top or Favorite Realtor in the Middle Tennessee area by Nashville Lifestyles magazine and other media outlets. She knows the high-end luxury areas of Nashville, Franklin, Brentwood and Williamson County extremely well-helping clients navigate the fast-paced and competitive market with an enthusiastic outlook and unwavering commitment. She's able to quickly evaluate the current housing market, communicate and negotiate effectively and employ high-level marketing tactics to her client's benefit. Most importantly, Lisa values her client's time and understands that every client deserves and will receive her one-on-one, personalized attention.

Visit Lisa Culp Taylor's website at http://lisaculptaylor.com/

In addition to building a solid reputation amongst homebuyers and sellers, Lisa serves the larger real estate community as an active member of the Williamson County Association of Realtors. In 2014, she served as president, helping to guide the association through the burgeoning growth that is a hallmark of our county's real estate landscape. Lauded for her expertise in residential resale, new construction, lot sales and development, Lisa's sense of professionalism and dedication to excellence ensures her clients receive the best service possible.

Lisa lives near historic downtown Franklin with her family, including a gaggle of fabulous rescue pups, Oompa, Betsy Bug, and Little Man and a rescue cat named KitKat. She is an active supporter of several charities helping animals including Snooty Giggles dog rescue. Additionally, a portion of each commission is donated to Snooty Giggles or the Make a Wish Foundation.

