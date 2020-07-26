+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
26.07.2020 22:00:00

Haute Residence Welcomes Kelly Ringer-Radetich To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is pleased to welcome Kelly Ringer-Radetich to the exclusive Haute Residence Network as its representative in the Redwood City, California real estate market.

Kelly Ringer-Radetich is a native and has been selling homes in California for over two decades. She has a well-deserved reputation as a top negotiator, placing her clients in the best positions to achieve their goals and she believes this is an integral part of her value.

Her depth of market knowledge and her dedication and attention to detail allows her to fulfill the needs of those with whom she works.

In 2017, she took her business to another level and received her CIPS Certified International Property Specialist. A worldwide network of real estate professionals in over 50 countries, less than 3% of Real Estate Agents have this globally. Kelly received her ABR Accredited Buyer's Representative, a designee of a multiple-step process requiring elements of active membership, continuing education, and real-world experience. She received her SRES Senior Real Estate Specialist, a designation that helps real estate professionals develop the business-building skills and resources for specialization in the 50+ real estate market by expanding knowledge of how life stages impact real estate choices.

Kelly is proud to be associated with Golden Gate Sotheby's and the exceptional marketing capabilities and extensive local, national, and international exposure it has for her clients. Her vision is focusing on achieving clients' goals and providing outstanding service.

Visit Kelly Ringer-Radetich's Haute Residence profile at: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/kelly-ringer-radetich/

Visit Kelly Ringer-Radetich's website at: https://www.kellyradetich.com/

ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting: https://www.hauteresidence.com/

 

SOURCE Haute Residence

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.27
0.36 %
Swiss Re 74.44
0.30 %
Swisscom 494.10
-0.28 %
CS Group 9.82
-0.55 %
Geberit 506.20
-0.59 %
SGS 2’423.00
-1.90 %
Novartis 78.07
-2.11 %
Adecco Group 45.77
-2.28 %
Roche Hldg G 318.90
-2.80 %
Alcon 55.10
-3.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.07.20
Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
24.07.20
Seven Observations Concerning the Federal Reserve’s Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Stimmung droht zu kippen
24.07.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtsdynamik schwächt sich ab / EUR/USD – Lage langfristig aufgehellt
23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
23.07.20
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Dollarkurs bröckelt weiter - Euro auf höchstem Stand seit September 2018
MasterCard baut Kryptowährungs-Programm aus
Bank of America zu Joe Biden: Warum ein Machtwechsel im Weissen Haus zu einer Aktien-Rally führen könnte
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Von wegen Corona-Krise - Startups können auf Schweizer Investoren zählen
KW 30: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
So stieg Amazon zum weltgrössten Online-Versandhändler auf
Rally bei Softbank-Aktie: Substanzielle Kurssteigerung oder Strohfeuer?
Eine Million gewonnen und verloren: Händler kritisiert Robinhood-App
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Kursverlusten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag deutlich nach. Der DAX notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. In den USA zückten Anleger die Verkaufszettel. Vor dem Wochenende prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB