27.02.2020 01:50:00

Haute Residence Welcomes Gus Bright To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gus Bright was the 2015 and 2017 Akers Ellis Sales Person of the Year. His success is the result of a lifelong work ethic and a client-first attitude - a commitment to attentive service and a successful tradition of positive results. Gus has been selling real estate on Johns Island and the surrounding Charleston area since 2007, where he sold over $15,000,000 in developer sales at the exclusive Golf Club at Briar's Creek. His background is in executive management of high-end hospitality with Ritz-Carlton Hotels and several exclusive clubs such as Reynolds Plantation and Colleton River Plantation. It is evident by his reviews and results that his loyal clients have rewarded him with many referrals and trusted their friends' home purchases and sales with Gus. Gus' success ranges from Kiawah Island, across Johns Island to the Charleston Peninsula, Mount Pleasant and over to beautiful Daniel Island, where Gus lives with his wife and children.

Visit Gus Bright's website at https://www.akersellis.com/

Gus is active in several social and civic organizations, and he serves as the President of the Metropolitan Exchange Club. He and his wife donate their time to raise money for prominent charities and serve at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant.

About Haute Residence:

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting: http://www.hauteresidence.com

 

SOURCE Haute Living

