13.07.2019 12:00:00

Haute Residence Welcomes Eve Joss To Its Exclusive Haute Design Network

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Design Network by Haute Residence welcomes Eve Joss to its invitation-only interior design network. As a Haute Design partner, Joss exclusively represents the Interior Design market in Boca Raton, FL.

Rooms by Eve is a full-service interior design company located in Boca Raton, Florida. Eve earned her qualifications in interior design in South Africa in 2005. In 2009, she and her family relocated to Florida, where her journey into interior design has continued to flourish. Eve is also a qualified psychologist ( M.S) who combines her passion for people with her passion for design. she expertly combines the two fields in a way that allows her to transform her client's spaces, and create homes where people and families can be their happiest. Her esthetics is light and minimalistic, while her keen eye for color, textures, and patterns allows her to add a vibrant spin to her designs. While the style is contemporary she is will make use of natural elements and products to create warmth and depth. Eve's success is due to her thoughtfulness, dedication, and personal attention that she gives to every project, regardless of size. She takes a genuine interest in her clients, which enables her to create spaces that truly encapsulate individual personalities and lifestyles. Rooms by Eve was 'Best of Houzz winner 2019'

About Haute Residence:
Haute Residence is a luxe digital platform for real estate and interior design connoisseurs. As a leading real estate, design and architectural platform, Haute Residence connects affluent readers with the most powerful and renowned agents, developers and designers. The elite, expert-curated platform offers the latest in real estate and design news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences and projects on the market.

About Haute Design:
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury design portal featuring two leading interior designers in each prominent market across the world, Haute Residence focuses on growing its member's brands as key influencers on design and deemed to be the best in their specific market.
Offering clients, a unique convenience, the Haute Design Network provides homebuyers the opportunity to find their dream havens with the help of some of the world's leading interior designers. Beyond that, HauteResidence.com—which has garnered a phenomenal following since its successful launch three years ago—showcases the world's most extraordinary residences and developments on the market, design features, trends in the market and expert advice from our interior design partners.

 

SOURCE Haute Residence

