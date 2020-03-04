04.03.2020 02:45:00

Haute Residence Welcomes Dana Bambace And Mark Peterson To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortunate to grow up in the area, Dana and Mark are ingrained in the Monterey Peninsula community with intimate knowledge and connections to our neighborhoods and the lifestyle of the region.

Leading a five-person team, they are deeply respected as leaders in the local luxury market. Known for our sound business savvy, our high-touch personalized service, and our passion for caring about the unique needs of each client are cornerstones of our practice.

Visit Dana Bambace And Mark Peterson's website at http://www.bambacepeterson.com

The team consistently delivers for clients with a reputation for discretion, powerful negotiating skills and a relentless pursuit to help clients achieve their goals.

They believe in the proper positioning and marketing of each property to drive demand and maximize its value. You'll find them committed to investing in traditional and digital media advertising; showcasing properties throughout their robust social media presence, and executing creative and innovative marketing outreach that is unmatched. Dana Bambace and Mark Peterson would be honored to connect with you to build relationships in their community. Let them help you find your place in the world.

About Haute Residence:

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting: http://www.hauteresidence.com

 

SOURCE Haute Residence

