05.03.2020 03:00:00

Haute Residence Welcomes Carey Kendall To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recognized as the Santa Ynez Valley's top agent, Carey Kendall has spent the past 40+ years developing a very thorough knowledge base in estate, ranch, vineyard, land, and commercial property sales.

Visit Carey Kendall 's website at http://www.careykendall.com/

A lifelong equestrian, Carey and his wife, Alix, built their horse ranch in Los Olivos; a township in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley. His other passion has been vintage motor cars, in which he has built a stellar reputation over the past several decades, placing rare and special cars around the world to various collectors.

He brings in-depth negotiating experience and worldwide contacts developed from this diverse background to the table in the marketing of special properties.

About Haute Residence:

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting: http://www.hauteresidence.com

 

SOURCE Haute Residence

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

04.03.20
Vontobel: Minenunternehmen als Goldpreishebel
04.03.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
04.03.20
Gold springt nach überraschender Fed-Zinssenkung nach oben
04.03.20
US-Zinssenkung verpufft
04.03.20
Metal options liquidity during London market hours
03.03.20
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Mittel verspricht Hoffnung bei schweren Coronavirus-Fällen
Deutliches Plus an den US-Börsen -- SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Das hätte Buffett verdient, wenn er 2018 in Bitcoin statt JPMorgan-Aktien investiert hätte
Clariant-Aktie gefragt: Saudische Sabic stockt Beteiligung an Clariant auf
Permira verkauft TeamViewer-Aktien im grossen Stil - Aktie im Sinkflug
"Fallen Angels": Gefahr von Zahlungsausfällen am Anleihemarkt steigt
Deshalb setzt Milliardär Tim Draper statt auf Aktien vermehrt auf Bitcoin
dormakaba-Aktie gibt kräftig nach: Leichter Umsatzrückgang und Ausblick gesenkt
Fed senkt Leitzins: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI und DAX legen bis Börsenschluss zu - Indizes in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Fed senkt Leitzins

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Deutliches Plus an den US-Börsen -- SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Heimatmarkt zog ebenso wie der deutsche DAX am Mittwoch an. In den USA wurden am Mittwoch kräftige Gewinne verzeichnet. Asien Börsen begaben sich auf Richtungssuche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;