Haute Residence Welcomes Bento Queiroz To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bento Queiroz is a top producing real estate advisor specializing in luxury residential real estate with a reputation for providing a personalized experience for each client. While building his real estate business, his uncompromising principle was and always will be to deliver exceptional service, unparalleled knowledge and a global reach, aligned with cutting edge technology to his clients. Bento brings years of experience and over $100 Million in sales throughout his career to Compass as principal of Bento Queiroz Group.

Originally from Oporto, Portugal Bento has had a global career path that has provided the opportunity to live and work in Milan (Italy), London (UK), Sao Paulo (Brazil) and Miami (USA). With a degree in Economics and an Executive Masters in Business Administration, Bento combines a global perspective with a solid international background, helping him deliver outstanding value to his clients who are either actively searching for a real estate investment or selling a property in Miami.

Visit Bento Queiroz's website at https://www.compass.com/agents/bento-queiroz-group

Bento is sought after by a discerning clientele and is well known for being marketing savvy, hard-working, and for living and breathing real estate. Bento is fluent in four languages, with Portuguese being his native language and proficiency in English, Spanish and Italian. His multilingual skillset and deep knowledge of the market provide clients full confidence when navigating the multi-faceted, dynamic Miami real estate market.

When not helping clients, Bento is a tennis enthusiast who played for Portugal in several European Championships and international tournaments. He is also an avid surfer, a father of two amazing boys and a supporter of philanthropic initiatives and organizations.

