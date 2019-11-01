+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Haute Residence Welcomes Alex Min To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alex is proud to be a part of Oliver Luxury Real Estate and Christie's International Real Estate agent network in Lake Tahoe. Only the most accomplished real estate firms are invited to become a part of Christie's. Min knows that the successful sale or purchase of your luxury property begins with the right agent. Min has been in the Luxury Resort Real Estate market since 1999 and has learned to navigate the ever-changing and complicated marketplace of Resort Luxury Real Estate.

Visit Alex Min's website at http://www.homesatlaketahoe.com/

Min has been a Tahoe local since 2000 via Breckenridge Colorado. Places like Lake Tahoe and Breckenridge are lifestyles more than anything, lifestyles that he has learned in and out, and would love to share with you!

Min is a local expert for luxury real estate markets on both the California and Nevada sides of Lake Tahoe and as a true Lake Tahoe enthusiast, he can help you understand the area of Lake Tahoe that would best suit your personal needs. Min has also helped many celebrities, CEO's and developers understand the need for discretion. As a realtor with Oliver Luxury Real Estate, Min represents the most exquisite homes around the shores of Lake Tahoe and sells more luxury properties than any other company.

About Haute Residence:

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting: http://www.hauteresidence.com

 

SOURCE Haute Living

