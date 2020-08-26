26.08.2020 02:00:00

Haute Beauty Welcomes Renowned Smile Experts Dr. Rick Kline and Dr. Bret Davis To The Haute Beauty Network

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Rick Kline

Dr. Rick Kline is known for his Teeth-By-Tonight™ , he's been offering this procedure for over a decade. It's appropriate for those who are losing or have already lost all of their natural teeth. (In most cases their patients need at least some bad teeth removed during the procedure. But see many denture wearers as well.) In just one procedure

Dr. Rick Kline can remove any remaining bad teeth, place dental implants and then build a beautiful new smile on those solid artificial tooth roots. Amazingly, this new smile is immediately functional and solid as a rock. Within a day or two, patients have learned how to bite, chew and speak again as if these had been their natural teeth all along. The results are life-changing and happen literally in one day. "I can't overstate how much my patients benefit from this procedure," he says.

Visit their website: https://www.smiletexas.com/

Dr. Bret Davis

Dr. Bret Davis discovered his passion for cosmetic and reconstructive dentistry early in his career. To him, nothing was more rewarding than seeing the transformation in his patient's entire appearance that came from the creation of a beautiful smile.

Brett Davis is one of the youngest dentists to achieve completion of the complex LVI curriculum and earn fellowship status. Dr. Davis has also received his fellowship with the Academy of General Dentistry and is now dual-fellowshipped.

Now, Dr. Davis has completed thousands of Smile Makeover and Full-Mouth Reconstruction cases using all-porcelain restorations and laser sculpting of the gum tissues (when needed). His cosmetic training places him in the top 1% of dentists nationwide qualified to handle Smile Makeovers and Full-Mouth Reconstruction cases.

Dr. Davis' extensive background in treating complex cases, and the use of orthodontics to correct jaw and bite problems associated with TMJ, further his understanding of the balance necessary to establish a beautiful smile that is also very healthy and stable.

From simple gap closures and gum lifts to major tooth replacement, crowding, and full mouth extensive restorations, Dr. Davis has seen and handled literally every type of simple to complex case in a predictable, expedited manner; all the while offering sedation options to allow any patient to "snooze" through their treatment if necessary.

About Haute Beauty:

Haute Beauty offers readers access to an invite-only, prominent collective of leading doctors and industry-leading aesthetic surgeons located in their area. Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed surgeons.

To learn more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

 

SOURCE Haute Beauty

