28.08.2020 03:00:00

Haute Beauty Welcomes Renowned Body Expert Dr. Karan Chopra To The Haute Beauty Network

EDINA, Minn., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Karan Chopra obtained his doctor of medicine (MD) degree at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Dr. Chopra was then accepted into the premier Johns Hopkins & University of Maryland Integrated Residency Program in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery where he trained and served as Chief Resident under leaders in the field of Plastic, Reconstructive, Aesthetic, and Craniofacial Surgery. He went on to complete an Oculoplastic & Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Fellowship with Mark Codner in Atlanta where he focused on cosmetic surgery procedures of the eyes, face, breast, and body.

Dr. Chopra is known for his genuine kindness, affability, and his individualized care and attention to each patients' needs. He has an ongoing commitment to excellence in cosmetic surgery of the face, eyes, breast and body. These procedures include facelift, eyelid lifts, breast surgery and, tummy-tuck, fat grafting, Jeuveau, Botox, dermal fillers and more.

Visit Dr. Karan Chopra's Haute Beauty profile at: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-karan-chopra/

Visit Dr. Karan Chopra's website at: https://www.tcplasticsurgery.com/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY:

Haute Beauty offers readers access to an invite-only, prominent collective of leading doctors and industry-leading aesthetic surgeons located in their area. Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed surgeons.

To learn more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

 

SOURCE Haute Beauty

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 60.12
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 372.40
0.43 %
Swiss Re 73.58
0.33 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.70
0.32 %
Sika 214.20
0.00 %
Adecco Group 47.59
-1.12 %
Lonza Grp 552.80
-1.14 %
Nestle 108.86
-1.20 %
Alcon 52.10
-1.21 %
Swisscom 504.20
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.08.20
Vontobel: Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
28.08.20
SMI - Weg nach oben weiter verbaut
28.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Unterer Trendkanalbereich erreicht
27.08.20
Euro Surges Against US Dollar Despite Negative Rates
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Anleger sollten sich schützen: Marktexperte sieht Trumps Wiederwahlstrategie als Risikofaktor
Lonza-Partner Moderna stellt Test-Zwischenergebnisse von Impfstoffkandidat vor - Aktie tiefrot
Hoffnung auf Erholung der Wirtschaft laut Portfolio-Managerin verfrüht
Meilenstein erreicht - Wie Apple eine Marktkapitalisierung von 2 Billionen US-Dollar erreicht hat
KW 35: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Citibank tätigt falsche Überweisung in Höhe von 175 Millionen US-Dollar: Hedgefonds verweigert Rückzahlung
Mittels Kryptowährungen: Wie Chinesen Milliardenwerte aus der Volksrepublik schaffen
Idorsia stellt positive Phase-III-Daten zu Schlafmittel Daridorexant vor
Nach Gold-Aktien im Berkshire-Depot: Investiert Buffett nun doch in Bitcoin?
Apple-Aktiensplit zum Monatsende: Folgen für den Dow Jones-Index

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Die heimischen Märkte notierten vor dem Wochenende auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex gab am Freitag ab. Die US-Börsen gingen fester aus dem Freitagshandel. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag mehrheitlch Gewinne aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB