+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
22.10.2019 00:54:00

Haunted Attraction Association Certifies 34 "Top Haunts" Across The Country

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the only official association in the haunt industry, named 34 "Top Haunted Attractions" across the country.  To be designated, attractions must be recognized as a member of HAA while also satisfying a list of 10 criteria relating back to the mission of HAA – to protect customers, promote haunted attractions, and educate industry experts.

"The most important aspect of our jobs is prioritizing visitor safety," said HAA President Brett Molitor. "The certification rewards those attractions that have been in operation for at least 10 years and are not only leaders in delivering some of the best attractions in the business, but also in setting the bar high for best practices in safety."

The following is a list of the official "Top Haunted Attractions," which can also be found here.

  • 13 Floor Haunted House – Denver, Colorado
  • 13 Floor Haunted HouseColumbus, Ohio
  • Akron Haunted Schoolhouse & LaboratoryAkron, Ohio
  • City of the Dead/AsylumDenver, Colorado
  • Creepy Hollow Haunted HouseRosharon, Texas
  • Factory of TerrorCanton, Ohio
  • Fear FairSeymour, Indiana
  • Fear FarmPhoenix, Arizona
  • Field of ScreamsMountville, Pennsylvania
  • Fright Nights at the South Florida FairgroundsWest Palm Beach, Florida
  • FrightLandMiddletown, Delaware
  • Haunted Hotel KYLouisville, Kentucky
  • Haunted Hunt Club Farm – Virginia Beach, Virginia
  • Hauntville Haunted Houses – Elyria, Ohio
  • Headless Horseman – Ulster Park, NY
  • Hobb's Grove – Sanger, CA
  • House of Horrors and Haunted Catacombs – Buffalo, NY
  • House of Torment – Austin, Texas
  • Hundred Acres Manor – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 
  • Hysterium Haunted Asylum – Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • Legends of Fear – Shelton, Connecticut 
  • New Orleans Nightmare – New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Night Terrors – Yipsilanti Township, Michigan
  • Niles Scream Park – Niles, Michigan
  • Reapers Revenge – Honesdale, Pennsylvania
  • Shocktoberfest – Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania
  • Spooky Ranch – Columbia Station, Ohio
  • Stillwell ManorAnderson, Indiana
  • Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Terror in the Corn – Erie, Colorado
  • Terror on the Fox – Appleton, Wisconsin
  • The Dent Schoolhouse – Cincinnati, Ohio
  • USS Nightmare – Newport, Kentucky
  • Woods of Terror – Greensboro, North Carolina

About The Haunted Attraction Association

The Haunted Attraction Association, the only official association in the haunt industry, serves as the voice of the haunted attraction industry.  Our mission is to promote our worldwide network of haunted attractions including Haunted Houses, Haunted Hayrides, Scream Parks, Mega-Haunts, Halloween Festivals, Haunted Outdoor Trails, Corn Mazes, and Amusement Park Halloween Events. In addition our goal is to protect our customers through education and networking of our members.  Visit www.hauntedattractionassociation.com or call 888-320-8494. 

Like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hauntedattractionassociation and follow HAA on Twitter to see the Official Halloween Countdown at https://twitter.com/HAAHaunts.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haunted-attraction-association-certifies-34-top-haunts-across-the-country-300942473.html

SOURCE Haunted Attraction Association

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

21.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
21.10.19
Rückzug der Finanzanleger aus Öl und Gold
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
21.10.19
Fünf vor zwölf
18.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Glänzende Aussichten: 90% Kapitalschutz und 100% Partizipation am steigenden Goldpreis
18.10.19
Der Brexit bleibt im Fokus der SMI-Investoren
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hat Donald Trump eine Chance auf eine weitere Amtszeit? - Moody‘s-Experten rechnen hoch
PIM Gold ist pleite: Was passiert mit dem Gold der Anleger?
Wirecard und Tesla bekommen ihr Fett weg - Hedgefondmanagerin geht short
Das hält die Zukunft für den Palladiumpreis nach dem Rekordhoch bereit
Wirecard-Aufsichtsratschef weist Forderungen nach Sonderprüfung zurück - Aktie stark
So verhält sich der Verkaufspreis zum Gewinn bei Apples neuestem Highend-Smartphone
Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Tecentriq-Kombination gesteckte Ziele
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- DAX endet im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
Implenia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Einigung mit Grossaktionär Max Rössler - Veraison verkauft Anteile
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Co. auf die Brexit-Einigung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- DAX endet im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
An der heimischen Börse griffen Anleger zu. In Deutschland zeigte sich der DAX fester. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich zum Wochenstart mit stärkerer Tendenz. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien kamen teilweise nicht vom Fleck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB