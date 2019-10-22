Haunted Attraction Association Certifies 34 "Top Haunts" Across The Country

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the only official association in the haunt industry, named 34 "Top Haunted Attractions" across the country. To be designated, attractions must be recognized as a member of HAA while also satisfying a list of 10 criteria relating back to the mission of HAA – to protect customers, promote haunted attractions, and educate industry experts.

"The most important aspect of our jobs is prioritizing visitor safety," said HAA President Brett Molitor. "The certification rewards those attractions that have been in operation for at least 10 years and are not only leaders in delivering some of the best attractions in the business, but also in setting the bar high for best practices in safety."

The following is a list of the official "Top Haunted Attractions," which can also be found here.

13 Floor Haunted House – Denver, Colorado

– 13 Floor Haunted House – Columbus, Ohio

– Akron Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory – Akron, Ohio

– City of the Dead/Asylum – Denver, Colorado

– Creepy Hollow Haunted House – Rosharon, Texas

– Factory of Terror – Canton, Ohio

– Fear Fair – Seymour, Indiana

– Fear Farm – Phoenix, Arizona

– Field of Screams – Mountville, Pennsylvania

– Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds – West Palm Beach, Florida

– FrightLand – Middletown, Delaware

– Haunted Hotel KY – Louisville, Kentucky

– Haunted Hunt Club Farm – Virginia Beach, Virginia

– Hauntville Haunted Houses – Elyria, Ohio

– Headless Horseman – Ulster Park, NY

– Hobb's Grove – Sanger, CA

– House of Horrors and Haunted Catacombs – Buffalo, NY

– House of Torment – Austin, Texas

– Hundred Acres Manor – Pittsburgh , Pennsylvania

– , Pennsylvania Hysterium Haunted Asylum – Fort Wayne, Indiana

– Legends of Fear – Shelton, Connecticut

– Shelton, Connecticut New Orleans Nightmare – New Orleans, Louisiana

– Night Terrors – Yipsilanti Township, Michigan

– Yipsilanti Township, Niles Scream Park – Niles, Michigan

– Reapers Revenge – Honesdale, Pennsylvania

– Shocktoberfest – Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania

– Spooky Ranch – Columbia Station, Ohio

– Stillwell Manor – Anderson, Indiana

– Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

– Terror in the Corn – Erie, Colorado

– Terror on the Fox – Appleton, Wisconsin

– The Dent Schoolhouse – Cincinnati, Ohio

– USS Nightmare – Newport, Kentucky

– Woods of Terror – Greensboro, North Carolina

About The Haunted Attraction Association

The Haunted Attraction Association, the only official association in the haunt industry, serves as the voice of the haunted attraction industry. Our mission is to promote our worldwide network of haunted attractions including Haunted Houses, Haunted Hayrides, Scream Parks, Mega-Haunts, Halloween Festivals, Haunted Outdoor Trails, Corn Mazes, and Amusement Park Halloween Events. In addition our goal is to protect our customers through education and networking of our members. Visit www.hauntedattractionassociation.com or call 888-320-8494.

