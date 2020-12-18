SMI 10’524 -0.2%  SPI 13’104 -0.1%  Dow 30’179 -0.4%  DAX 13’631 -0.3%  Euro 1.0826 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’546 -0.4%  Gold 1’881 -0.3%  Bitcoin 20’275 0.5%  Dollar 0.8839 0.0%  Öl 52.2 1.4% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
18.12.2020 22:02:00

Hat tip to Health Canada for proposal to cap nicotine levels in vapes

Heart & Stroke welcomes consultation and urges action on other measures to protect youth

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Heart & Stroke is pleased that Health Minister Patty Hajdu has announced a consultation on a proposal to limit nicotine concentrations in vaping products in response to high youth vaping rates and the associated dangers to their health.

"Nicotine is highly addictive and damages developing brains," says Dr. Andrew Pipe, board chair, Heart & Stroke. "Many products used by youth have high concentrations of nicotine – as much as an entire package of cigarettes. Limiting the amount of this incredibly harmful substance is an important step towards protecting youth."

Health Canada is proposing to lower the nicotine concentration to a maximum of 20 mg/mL and prohibit the sale of any vaping products that exceed this new limit.

A recent Heart & Stroke funded study revealed that two-thirds of young people are using vapes with 50–60mg/mL of nicotine, the highest levels currently available on the market. Several provinces have already announced or implemented nicotine content limits.

Youth vaping has skyrocketed in the last few years. One-fifth of grades 7 – 12 students in Canada vape and 34% report having ever tried an e-cigarette.

"We also urge Health Canada to move quickly on other important measures to address the youth vaping crisis including comprehensively restricting flavours and increasing taxation," says Dr. Pipe.

The 75-day public consultation opens on December 19, 2020.

About Heart & Stroke
Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why we need to beat youth vaping and why Heart & Stroke leads the fight against heart disease and stroke. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy.

SOURCE Heart and Stroke Foundation

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.52
0.81 %
Givaudan 3’697.00
0.79 %
Nestle 102.30
0.71 %
Swisscom 472.70
0.47 %
Roche Hldg G 309.95
0.37 %
CieFinRichemont 80.06
-0.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 404.90
-1.00 %
CS Group 11.18
-1.19 %
Novartis 80.51
-1.24 %
Part Grp Hldg 998.60
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:18
Vontobel: BRC auf E-Autobauer mit 50% Barriere und nur 6 Monate Laufzeit
06:58
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neuer Rücklauf? / EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanal erneut erreicht
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PayPal sperrt Konto nach BTC-Trades
Novartis-Aktie schliesst höher: Neurowissenschaftliche Pipeline mit Cadent-Übernahme gestärkt - Sandoz erhält in Kanada Zulassung für Hyrimoz
BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Impfstoff auch in Ecuador und Chile zugelassen
BlackRock - wie gross das Potenzial für Aktien in 2021 ist
Wirecard-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Insolvenzverwalter verkauft südafrikanische Wirecard-Tochter - Parlamentarier kritisieren Guttenberg-Aussage
Potentzal? Visa-Chef äussert sich zur Zukunft von Bitcoin
Bitcoin setzt Höhenflug fort: Kurs überwindet Marke von 23'000 Dollar
CS-Aktie fester: Bundesanwaltschaft erhebt Anklage gegen Credit Suisse und bulgarische Kriminelle
Siemens-Aktie schliesst klar im Plus: Siemens erwägt Verkauf der Logistiksparte
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen leicht im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Für den heimischen und den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag leicht abwärts. Der Dow zeigt sich im Freitagshandel geschwächt. Vor dem Wochenende prägten Sorgen das Börsengeschehen in Asien.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit