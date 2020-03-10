10.03.2020 05:00:00

HashKey Pro Joins Travel Rule Information Sharing Architecture (TRISA) Consortium as Founding Member

HONG KONG, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Pro, a Hong Kong-based digital asset trading platform, announced its Founding Membership in the TRISA Working Group, a consortium built to accelerate the adoption of a viable architecture for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) to comply with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) Travel Rules (Travel Rules).

The Travel Rules were issued by FATF in June 2019, with an upcoming FATF review on VASPs implementation status in June 2020. The Travel Rules requires VASPs to disclose originator and beneficiary information related to digital asset transactions over a USD$1,000 threshold. TRISA was created as a globally-interoperable solution to the Travel Rules.

On November 21, 2019, HashKey Pro announced its submission of a license application to Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), intending to operate as a licensed virtual asset trading platform in Hong Kong. Joining the TRISA Working Group as a Founding Member is a continuation of HashKey Pro's focus on building a licensed, regulator-friendly, institutional-grade digital asset exchange in Asia. As a Founding Member, HashKey Pro will begin testing TRISA's Trusted Handshake testnet, exploring how to maintain user privacy and interoperability across various emerging messaging standards like OpenVASP, InterVASP, and more.

Guhan Iyer, Director of TRISA, welcomed HashKey Pro's participation in TRISA Working Group and said that "TRSIA presents a risk-free path for VASPs to begin sharing transaction information with their peers, before the looming FATF deadline." It uses a decentralized peer-to-peer mechanism to comply with new regulations and protect user privacy.

HashKey Pro's founding membership will help support TRISA's adoption of the Travel Rules in Asia, especially within HashKey's key area of focus: compliant, institutional-grade digital asset market infrastructure. In addition, HashKey Pro actively intends to engage and test additional Travel Rules architectures, in order to work towards global interoperability between different VASPs in different areas.

About HashKey Group

HashKey Digital Asset Group Limited (HashKey Group) is a leading FinTech group and a blockchain research institution based in Hong Kong. With the mission of advancing the entire industry forward, HashKey Group devotes itself to accelerating innovation, promoting entrepreneurship, and contributing to the blockchain technology development.

Official website: https://www.hashkey.com/

About HashKey Pro

HashKey Pro, a member of HashKey Group, is an institutional-grade trading platform for professional digital asset investors. We operate a platform that delivers trust, integrity, security, and performance to sophisticated professional investors, institutional investors, and brokers who intend to widen their exposure to digital assets through a trusted platform.

Official website: https://pro.hashkey.com/

About Travel Rule Information Sharing Architecture (TRISA)

TRISA is created in light of the newly enforced Travel Rule for cryptocurrency transaction identity information by the FATF. They aim to enable Travel Rules compliance for VASPs, without altering any of the their blockchain protocols, increasing transaction costs or disrupting cryptocurrency transaction flows.

Official website: https://trisa.io/

SOURCE HashKey Pro

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.03.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Nachhaltige Chancen: Diversifiziert auf die Hydrogen-Specialisten setzen
09.03.20
Oil: Global Ramifications of Falling Prices
09.03.20
Schwarzer Montag am Ölmarkt
09.03.20
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV
09.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
06.03.20
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
mehr
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffett empfiehlt Anlegern eine Sache zu tun, bevor sie Aktien kaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Schwarzer Montag: Wall Street geht tiefrot in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst mit massivem Kursverlust -- DAX crasht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Nach Handelsaussetzung: Wall Street kurz vor Ende des Bullenmarktes
Börsen im Korrekturmodus: So lange dauerten vergangene Abwärtsphasen
Apple-Aktie verliert in schwachem Markt: iPhone-Verkäufe brechen in China um mehr als die Hälfte ein
Ölpreise im freien Fall - Russland setzt Kauf von Fremdwährung aus
Neuer Cybercoin soll Systeme von Bitcoin und Ethereum verbinden
Kaufgelegenheiten? So schätzt Buffett den Einfluss des Coronavirus auf die Märkte ein
Deshalb kommt der Franken zu Euro und Dollar zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwarzer Montag: Wall Street geht tiefrot in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst mit massivem Kursverlust -- DAX crasht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Anhaltende Corona-Sorgen sowie ein Ölpreis im freien Fall belasten das Geschehen an den Märkten: Der SMI startete mit tiefroten Vorzeichen in die neue Woche und auch der deutsche Leitindex begab sich auf Talfahrt. Daneben waren auch die US-Börsen von grossem Verkaufsdruck geprägt. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es am Montag ebenfalls steil bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;