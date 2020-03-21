HashCash's CFIX to be Listed at USA's Leading Crypto Exchange PayBito

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HashCash has announced that its upcoming new virtual currency, CFIX, will be available for trading at leading USA based crypto exchange PayBito. The cryptocurrency which is scheduled for launch on April 2nd will be listed in other major global exchanges as well, for traders to gain easy access.

"PayBito has shown consistent growth in trading volume and has gained credibility among traders as one of the leading USA exchanges. So, when we decided to launch our brand new crypto CFIX, PayBito felt like just the right fit, giving CFIX good reliability and exposure," commented Raj Chowdhury, CEO, HashCash Consultants.

CFIX – HashCash's Divergent Crypto:

Built on a Blockchain platform, HashCash's CFIX leverages transparency, enhanced security, and immutability in trading and transaction records that come with the technology. The crypto is paired with USDT (Tether).

CFIX is highly scalable and can conduct real-time settlements in a matter of seconds. The company will publish all information about the value of the reserves on a regular basis to maintain a bond of trust with the traders.

Features of PayBito Crypto Exchange:

Owing to the steady trade volume surge, PayBito has earned a Global reputation, taking lead position among US-based cryptocurrency exchanges. Being listed under PayBito, CFIX will get access to its state of the art infrastructure.

The exchange has the following advanced security protocols as well for enhanced safety:

1. The Preventions cybersecurity infrastructure consists of Firewalls, Virtual Private Network, Unified Threat Management, Network access control, and Identity services.

2. The Detection cybersecurity infrastructure consists of Intrusion prevention systems, Secure Web Gateways, Email security, and Network package brokerage.

3. The Remedial cybersecurity infrastructure consists of Advanced Malware protection, Network behavior analytics and malware sandboxing.

About HashCash Consultants:

HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers crypto exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data and IoT though its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.

