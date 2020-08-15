+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
15.08.2020

HashCash to Reform Commercial Lending for a Global Financial Institution

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known for their extensive and innovative offering of blockchain solutions for banks and financial institutions, HashCash Consultants is collaborating with a global financial institution to help them streamline their commercial lending infrastructure with blockchain integration.

HashCash's blockchain-powered commercial lending solutions ensure a seamless experience for clients of the organizations leveraging the suite of products and services. The unique delivery model and inclusive approach allow financial institutions to maintain transparency on lending processes and speed in transactions, streamlining the overall operational structure of the institution.

"HashCash specializes in blockchain-based products and advanced financial solutions, offering the same to global organizations to create smart and futuristic systems out of their respective legacy architecture. Our commercial lending suite combines all the beneficial aspects on distributed ledger technology, which when incorporated, creates a unified financial ecosystem for seamless execution of processes", commented Raj Chowdhury, CEO, HashCash Consultants.

In the aforementioned venture, HashCash will be providing a scalable infrastructure to the financial institution through the integration of multifaceted financial ecosystems, incorporating agility and flexibility through its blockchain offerings. The aim is to simplify the usual time taking and complex process of commercial lending for the mutual benefit of businesses. The blockchain-based financial solutions will comprise of:

1. Query management
2. Data processing
3. Eligibility verification protocol
4. Product disbursement
5. Support, maintenance, and follow-up

The commercial lending suite is designed to meet the specific needs of financial organizations and ensure enhanced client satisfaction. It will help in the speedy processing of commercial loans, fast credit disbursement, and fulfillment of financial objectives. It will also streamline the loan origination process through the use of cutting-edge tools integrated within the system. Blockchain will fortify the infrastructure with enhanced security modules and cryptographic encryption.

HashCash through this venture aims to create a unified ecosystem with all participants within the commercial lending landscape under the purview of the financial institution brought together in a single decentralized network for simplification of complicated processes, thus improving the bottom-line of businesses.

  • About HashCash Consultants:

HashCash is a global software company offering solutions in Blockchain, AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & Digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers crypto exchange solutions, Payment processor software, ICO services, and customized Blockchain use case development. It propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.

 

SOURCE HashCash Consultants

