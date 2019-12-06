HashCash to help enterprises with Blockchain based waste management Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HashCash is working on a Blockchain platform that will help enterprises with waste management. The proposed project will focus on covering all three aspects i.e., monitoring, analysis, and management related to waste disposal and recycle processes.

Talking with the media, Raj Chowdhury, CEO of HashCash Consultants commented, "There is a dire need of reformation in the waste and recycling supply chain. With the help of our Blockchain platform, enterprises and governments will be able to track the waste and the recyclables till the end destination, which as of date has been shrouded with discrepancies. The immutability of the shared records will add much-needed accountability to the system as well."

The Blockchain solution to Waste Management

Waste management is one of the biggest challenges faced by nations all over the world. The growing accumulation of waste is proof enough that the existing systems are hardly working. Studies have revealed actual loopholes in the waste disposal and recycling processes that are causing contamination of oceans, the outbreak of diseases, not to mention adding to the woes of the global climate crisis.

The solution lies in a more unified approach on part of the nations and organizations that is possible through Blockchain technology's a unique collaborative approach. It enables governments, regulatory bodies, and businesses to work together towards better more organized waste management without any inconsistencies.

Blockchain backed Waste Management Platform by HashCash

HashCash has taken the initiative to build and deploy a Blockchain-based platform for enterprises and other parties to streamline the waste management process and eliminate challenges.

All relevant data of waste disposal, recyclables, and related transactions will be stored and managed on a shared ledger which all the network participants will have access to. The security of advanced encryption and immutability of the ledger will ensure that none of the records are tampered with. Any change made will be stored as a new entry that has to be completed through a consensus of all members.

The use of smart contracts will enhance the transparency and traceability throughout the waste management supply chain, enabling the participants to interact for better coordination.

Such a system helps to keep a track of whether the disposables and recyclables are being processed properly and minimizes the risk of any mix-up or manipulation of data.

About HashCash Consultants

HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data and IoT though its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.

SOURCE HashCash