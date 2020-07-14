14.07.2020 09:00:00

HashCash Offers White Label Real Estate Exchange to Enterprises Globally

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HashCash Consultants intensifies its activities in the real estate sector with its offering of white label real estate exchange software to enterprises globally. The USA based software development firm has previously shared its plans to accelerate its blockchain plans and integration projects in the property realm, considering the sector's rapidly growing interest in blockchain technology.

HashCash has its very own functional cryptocurrency real estate exchange platform for the trading of property tokens and real estate digital assets. Now, they are sharing the same scalable infrastructure for enterprises to leverage and start respective real estate exchanges. The tried and tested software secures the client enterprises from the initial trial and error phases of exchange software that are built from scratch. It saves time, effort, and money as well.

"Real estate tokenization and exchange of tokens on blockchain-powered trading platforms, is gaining momentum within the realm of real estate. The blockchain integration into property dealings is a welcoming relief to both the industry insiders and the investors, who have been feeling restricted with limited opportunities owing to the legacy operational structure of the real estate industry. HashCash is offering assistance to enterprises big and small who want to create their real estate trading platform, as an initiative to bring sustainable reformation within the industry which is likely to increase investment opportunities for all", commented Raj Chowdhury, CEO, HashCash Consultants.

HashCash's White Label Real Estate Exchange Software:

HashCash's white label real estate exchange software enables enterprises to create a decentralized and unified marketplace for buying/selling of properties, leveraging the scalable architecture of the company's very own functional real estate exchange. The use of white-label software saves one from the hassle, lengthy development, and extra cost of building a platform from scratch.

The key features of HashCash's white label real estate exchange include:

1. Advanced analytical tools that enable enterprises to run an investment simulation through analysis of return/risk of the portfolio.
2. A comprehensive analysis of property data and investment details to guide investors to make the right investment decisions.
3. Augmented automation tools for communication with investors used mainly to send information related to financial updates via an interactive dashboard that ensures the security of data transmission.
4. Managing information related to alternative asset classes on both existing and prospective investors.
5. Enhanced transparency ensured by a platform for global real estate repository.
6. Storage security ensured by cold storage preservation through multi-signature technology.
7. Mandated protocol of two-factor authentication applicable while making account settings changes or withdrawals.

HashCash Consultants has a team of experts that specializes in the development of agile and scalable solutions, that can be customized as per client specifications. They have several projects globally fostered by a robust partnership network with leading enterprises and organizations and has so far raised hundreds of millions in funds for the same.    

About HashCash Consultants:

HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO Services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.

 

SOURCE HashCash Consultants

