HashCash Offers Scalable Virtual Solutions to Healthcare Industry for Post-COVID Reformation

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HashCash Consultants is working with healthcare establishments, helping them with advanced technology and virtual solutions that can meet the needs of a COVID-riddled world, while shaping a robust healthcare infrastructure fit for the post-pandemic world.

HashCash's healthcare solutions abide by the necessary compliances and augment the caregiving standards through the establishment of an agile, collaborative, and automated digital infrastructure, that can scale-up to meet futuristic needs as well.

"Although the healthcare industry has been at the frontline in the global battle against COVID-19, the pandemic has exposed some of the fundamental flaws within the system that needs immediate fixing to mitigate any crisis of the pandemic variety in the future. With social distancing becoming the new normal, new strategies and innovative solutions directed towards the digital transformation of the legacy healthcare is the need of the hour", commented Raj Chowdhury, CEO, HashCash Consultants.

HashCash has risen to the occasion offering comprehensive and customized solutions powered by advanced automation and integration modules that help in bringing significant reformation into the traditional architecture and streamline various processes.

HashCash Consultants' Solutions for the Healthcare Industry:

All healthcare establishments like hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmacies, clinics, etc. have been working round the clock, to mitigate the pandemic induced crisis. Being open 24x7 to provide medical support to the people, maintaining social distancing becomes a challenge. However, physical interaction can be minimized by digitally transforming existing healthcare systems.



Hospitals:

HashCash helps hospitals to optimize their operations by integrating the legacy system with virtual communication and collaboration tools, to keep human physical interactions to the minimum. Digitized healthcare system by HashCash for hospitals enables:

1. Virtual appointment through intuitive and user-friendly applications

2. Virtual consultation via customized video conferencing platforms so that the doctor can diagnose the patient without the need for the later to visit the hospital physically. 3. All interactions between the doctor and patient, including the exchange of medical reports and prescriptions, takes place over a highly secured platform.

4. AI-powered applications that help in risk assessment by analyzing the symptoms and alerts the patient and the hospital if it is an admission emergency

HashCash helps hospitals to create a bond of trust with the patients by upholding the highest privacy standards with advanced security protocols integrated into the overall system so that the patients feel safe both physically and virtually.

Clinics and Diagnostic Laboratories:

The pandemic has changed the system of general medical practice and the way a clinic or diagnostic lab used to operate before COVID-19. HashCash's specialized healthcare solutions and services allow physicians to run virtual clinics, where a system integrated application with agile communication tools takes care of everything from getting appointment and payment to virtual consultation. The use of advanced security protocols fortifies the system maintaining absolute privacy of all patient data.

For diagnostic labs, HashCash created applications that allow the patient to register all the tests that need to be done, along with online payment and confirmation. Patients get time slots for tests through the app to avoid crowding. Although the tests need expert supervision, the dispersal of results happens through the virtual platform as well.



Pharmacy:

HashCash helps pharmacies to create its eCommerce platform that enables online ordering and delivery through digitized and automated solutions. Powered by advanced digital technology, the pharma app enables patients to register their prescriptions and place an order for medicines. The integration of a payment processor makes for seamless payment in a few simple steps, while the customer gets notified in every step from placing the order till delivery.

All the mentioned digital healthcare solutions are designed keeping both the present scenario and future context in mind, enabling rapid crisis management and seamless collaboration between people and the organizations.

About HashCash Consultants:

HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO Services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.

