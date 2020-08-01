HashCash Consultants Listed as Top Blockchain Development Company by Tech Review Firm

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HashCash Consultants wins accolade as the leading blockchain solutions provider. The company has been listed as the top blockchain development company by a global tech review firm.

The firm had conducted an extensive review survey on the finest enterprises that offer blockchain and crypto services and the results put HashCash at lead position amongst others. Varied parameters like the standard of services and innovative solutions, along with global outreach, etc. was taken under consideration while reviewing each company

"Innovation centric solutions and a collaborative approach, that's the core principle of HashCash Consultants. Since inception, we have focused on forming strategic alliances with industry leaders to bring holistic transformation within major sectors so that together we can create a secured and interoperable business architecture for cumulative growth", commented Raj Chowdhury, CEO of HashCash Consultants.

HashCash has earned global repute, owing to its suite of innovative, blockchain-based products that address the issues of the traditional system. They offer sustainab- le and futuristic solutions to enterprises big and small across industries, accelerating the mass adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Their highly scalable financial products help banks and businesses to streamline their operations related to remittances, trade finance, payment processing, etc. HashCash Consultants is one of the leading white-label exchange software provider and have been helping businesses and entrepreneurs globally to launch and run digital asset trading platforms.

Headquartered in the USA, HashCash Consultants has physical offices in UAE, Singapore, India, and Australia. The company is operational across geographies, including the UK and Africa, through its robust network partners that include global banks, financial institutions, and enterprises.



HashCash is a global software company offering solutions in Blockchain, AI, Big Data and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & Digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers Exchange solutions, Payment processor software, ICO services and customized Blockchain use case development. It propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.

