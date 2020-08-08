HashCash Brings to you Advanced Investment and Wealth Management Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HashCash Consultants has expanded its range of innovative financial solutions, bringing forth a superior suite of investment and wealth management services for banks and financial institutions worldwide. Powered by cutting-edge infrastructure, the novel range of services and solutions is designed to fulfill the critical needs of financial organizations, while staying at par with the legal and regulatory compliances.

"Just like technology, HashCash keeps evolving in its innovative ventures. We aim to stay updated to the market demands offering advanced solutions for streamlining critical operations across industries, especially within the financial domain. HashCash's investment management services come with high-end tools and applications that aid an organization to mitigate various drawbacks of the financial infrastructure, supporting them to serve the customers better", says Raj Chowdhury, CEO, HashCash Consultants.

Headquartered in the USA, HashCash is operational in multiple geographies and is known for its wide range of blockchain-based products and services. Their advanced financial solutions are widely adopted across industries, owing to which they have a robust network of partners and clients, including global banks and financial institutions around the world.



HashCash's Investment and Wealth Management Solutions for Enterprises:

Investment management by HashCash comprises various modules covering asset management, wealth management, equity, and venture funding consultation along with client onboarding management services.

For assets and portfolio management, HashCash offers software solutions that cover everything from portfolio management, transaction and trading assessment to operations and reconciliation management. It also includes compliance measures and collateral within its purview.

HashCash's wealth management services are of great help to investment and financial advisors, including companies that offer retirement plans for employees. It enables such organizations to leverage the scalability of the wealth management services to offer better support and solutions to respective employees and clients through a robust platform.

Client onboarding and management tend to be a complicated process, which HashCash aims to simplify by providing a standardized platform for end-to-end management of workflow within a bank or financial organization. The platform is designed to ensure KYC compliance, which reduces the risk of money laundering as well. Use of digital and automated integration, the platform minimizes manual documentation, thus streamlining the overall onboarding process.

The novel offering of HashCash has been perceived to be a game-changer in the banking and financial services sector, as it mitigates the major pain-points within the traditional architecture with ease.

About HashCash Consultants:

HashCash is a global software company offering solutions in Blockchain, AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & Digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers crypto exchange solutions, Payment processor software, ICO services, and customized Blockchain use case development. It propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.

