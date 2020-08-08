08.08.2020 09:00:00

HashCash Becomes Leading White Label Solutions Provider in the USA

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owing to an extensive range of highly advanced and scalable solutions involving crypto exchange and trading platform, payment processor, ICO platform, etc. HashCash Consultants has been reckoned as the leading white label solutions provider in the USA. Over the years, the leading blockchain development company has successfully forged alliances with a global corporation, banks, and start-ups. They have aided them with white label infrastructure to establish high-end and intuitive platforms for crypto trading, payment processing (blockchain-based), ICO launching, and likewise. A driving force within the crypto space, HashCash has earned a global reputation of being the top service provider when it comes to white label software and solutions.

"HashCash's innovative white label solutions are designed specifically to help banks and enterprises to reform their legacy architecture and modify them using the contributing attributes of blockchain and crypto. Our white label crypto exchange allows enterprises to launch high-end and fully operational trading platform from the get-go. We have helped businesses across geographies and sectors to launch sophisticated exchange platforms, payment processors, and ICO infrastructure and continue to do so, innovating advanced solutions to improve their bottom line", commented Raj Chowdhury, CEO of HashCash Consultants.

  • HashCash's White Label Software and Solutions:

White label infrastructure offers easy and less time and resource consuming alternative to enterprises to launch scalable platforms. An already established and highly functional infrastructure is leveraged by the enterprises seeking white label solutions; to construct a new platform in its image, which is later customized as per one's to give it a brand identity.

It reduces the cost of building a brand new infrastructure from scratch, saving time, money, and resource. Getting accessibility to a tried and tested infrastructure save enterprises from the nerve-wracking trial and error phases that are common with a new platform with intricate architecture. HashCash's offerings in White Label software cover:

1. White label crypto exchange and trading platform
2. White label real estate exchange platform
3. White label crypto payment processor
4. White label ICO platform

Each white label solution comes with robust and highly scalable features that enable easy integration, minimizing the launch time of the new platform. HashCash has interoperability with major exchanges that allow the client enterprise to be on the beneficial side, offering a strong ground for launching novel services.

  • About HashCash Consultants:

HashCash is a global software company offering solutions in Blockchain, AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & Digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers Exchange solutions, Payment processor software, ICO services, and customized Blockchain use case development. It propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.

 

SOURCE HashCash Consultants

