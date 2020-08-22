22.08.2020 09:00:00

HashCash Becomes Leading Provider of Blockchain Real Estate Exchange Solutions in the USA

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owing to their scalable offerings, HashCash Consultants has been recognized as the leading provider of blockchain-based real estate exchange solutions in the USA.

HashCash's blockchain real estate exchange is one of their most innovative platforms revolutionizing the execution of property deals by eliminating the drawbacks of legacy processes. The platform allows the trade of tokenized property, facilitating the users to invest in real estate through fractional ownership of property.

"The convergence of blockchain and real estate is driving landmark changes within the industry and augmenting investment opportunities for people. Fractional ownership is a great way to increase the liquidity of property assets, making it more profitable and accessible to investors. HashCash has created the platform to enable enterprises within the real estate industry to leverage the same, creating a futuristic ecosystem of property trade", says Raj Chowdhury, CEO, HashCash Consultants.

The company has intensified its activities within the real estate sector, partnering with global enterprises and property firms, streamlining the legacy operations with DLT integration. It has not only neutralized some of the major pain areas within the industry, but it has also increased investment options for the investors.

  • About HashCash Consultants:

HashCash is a global software company offering solutions in Blockchain, AI, Big Data and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & Digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers crypto exchange solutions, Payment processor software, ICO services and customized Blockchain use case development. It propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.

 

SOURCE HashCash Consultants

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’359.00
0.64 %
Geberit 522.00
0.54 %
Sika 212.60
0.52 %
Novartis 78.52
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 366.20
0.49 %
ABB 23.50
-0.38 %
Adecco Group 47.35
-0.46 %
Swisscom 515.60
-0.46 %
CieFinRichemont 58.66
-0.58 %
Roche Hldg G 320.35
-1.08 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Vontobel: Las Vegas für Ihr Portfolio
21.08.20
SMI kommt seit Tagen kaum vom Fleck
20.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
20.08.20
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Fantasie durch Impfstofferfolge / Logistik – Wachstumschance trotz Corona
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck - Kurs zum Franken fällt
Novartis erhält US-Zulassung für Kesimpta (ofatumumab) bei MS-Patienten - Aktie in Grün
Pfizer und BioNTech melden Erfolg bei Corona-Impfstoff - BioNTech-Aktie zweistellig im Plus, Pfizer-Papier gibt nach
Wirecard-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Britische Wirecard-Sparte wird angeblich von Railsbank gekauft - Auch Brasilien-Geschäft vor Verkauf
Bachem-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Bachem wächst sehr profitabel
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tendiert nordwärts
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla gewinnt kräftig
Zügige Entwicklung: Chinas digitale Zentralbankwährung vor nächstem Schritt
US-Indizes notieren letztlich höher -- SMI beendet Woche im Minus -- DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Höhere Ladezeiten: Darum dauert es nun länger, einen Tesla aufzuladen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes notieren letztlich höher -- SMI beendet Woche im Minus -- DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab letztlich nach. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen nach oben. An der Wall Street ging es doch noch nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB