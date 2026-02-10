Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’534 0.1%  SPI 18’703 0.1%  Dow 50’136 0.0%  DAX 25’023 0.0%  Euro 0.9122 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’069 0.2%  Gold 5’046 -0.3%  Bitcoin 52’614 -2.2%  Dollar 0.7661 -0.1%  Öl 69.3 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
So entwickeln sich Goldpreis & Co. am Dienstagmittag
So schätzen Analysten die adidas-Aktie ein
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.: Buy-Note für Merck-Aktie
Ausblick: Shopify öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Palantir-Aktie unter Beobachtung: Michael Burry sorgt für neue Zweifel
Suche...

Hasbro Aktie 938042 / US4180561072

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

10.02.2026 13:04:10

Hasbro Reports Profit In Q4; Issues 2026 Guidance

Hasbro
75.57 CHF 3.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) reported fourth quarter net profit attributable to Hasbro of $201.6 million or $1.41 per share compared to a loss of $34.3 million or $0.25 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.51 from $0.46. Net revenues increased to $1.45 billion from $1.10 billion.

For the full year 2026, the company expects: total Hasbro revenue up 3%-5% in constant currency, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share payable on March 4, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2026. The Board authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $1.0 billion, replacing the prior 2018 authorization.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Hasbro shares are up 1.28 percent to $98.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Hasbro Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten