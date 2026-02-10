Hasbro Aktie 938042 / US4180561072
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
10.02.2026 13:04:10
Hasbro Reports Profit In Q4; Issues 2026 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) reported fourth quarter net profit attributable to Hasbro of $201.6 million or $1.41 per share compared to a loss of $34.3 million or $0.25 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.51 from $0.46. Net revenues increased to $1.45 billion from $1.10 billion.
For the full year 2026, the company expects: total Hasbro revenue up 3%-5% in constant currency, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion.
The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share payable on March 4, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2026. The Board authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $1.0 billion, replacing the prior 2018 authorization.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Hasbro shares are up 1.28 percent to $98.00.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Nachrichten zu Hasbro Inc.
|
09.02.26
|Ausblick: Hasbro öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.02.26
|S&P 500-Titel Hasbro-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Hasbro von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
28.01.26
|S&P 500-Papier Hasbro-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Hasbro von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
26.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Hasbro legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Hasbro-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Hasbro von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.ch)
|
16.01.26
|Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy to step down after rebooting Star Wars franchise (Financial Times)
|
14.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Hasbro-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Hasbro von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
07.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Hasbro-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Hasbro von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)