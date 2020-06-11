11.06.2020 02:00:00

HASA Announces Further Expansion into Nevada Through Strategic Partnership

SAUGUS, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HASA, Inc. ("HASA" or the "Company"), a leading producer and distributor of high quality water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain water systems, today announced a significant expansion into the greater Las Vegas region through a strategic partnership with the Thatcher Company ("Thatcher"), a diversified chemical manufacturer and distributor.

In conjunction with the transaction, HASA will expand its distribution in the commercial and residential pool channel in Nevada with Thatcher as a strategic partner. Thatcher's Henderson, Nevada site will represent the eighth point of distribution for HASA, expanding the Company's footprint to an adjacent region and accelerating the growth of its mini-bulk service offering.   

Chris Brink, Chief Executive Officer of HASA, commented, "We are thrilled to announce HASA's expansion into Nevada, furthering the Company's reach and value proposition within a strategic and high growth area. We believe that HASA's capabilities and resources will provide significant value to both residential and commercial pool customers throughout the region." 

Craig Thatcher, President of Thatcher Group, Inc., added, "We are honored to have this partnership with HASA and believe that this will enhance the value that our customers receive from the additional services offered through HASA."

Mr. Brink concluded, "We'd like to thank Craig Thatcher, Mike Mitchell, and the entire Thatcher team as we look forward to partnering with Thatcher on this expansion and growing our businesses together in the years to come."

For more information about HASA products and services, please visit the company's website at www.HasaPool.com. 

About HASA
HASA, Inc. is a leading producer and distributor of high quality water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain swimming pools and spas, and water systems and containment vessels for recreational, industrial and municipal end markets. Founded in 1964, the company operates seven plant facilities servicing California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Oklahoma, and Texas to fulfill its commitment to keeping 20 billion gallons of water Safe, Clean and Clear for homes and businesses across America. For more information, please visit www.HasaPool.com.

About THATCHER
Thatcher Group, Inc. is a diversified chemical manufacturer and distributor.  The company was founded in 1967 and has grown to be a major chemical supplier serving 10 different industries.  Thatcher Group subsidiary companies operate in 14 locations across the United States serving customer in all 50 states and abroad. 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hasa-announces-further-expansion-into-nevada-through-strategic-partnership-301074105.html

SOURCE HASA Inc.

