Harvia Aktie [Valor: 40856526 / ISIN: FI4000306873]
31.10.2024 11:00:00

Harvia will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2024 on Thursday, 7 November 2024 at around 9:00 a.m. EET

Harvia Plc press release 31 October 2024 at 12:00 p.m. EET 


Harvia will publish its Interim Report for the period of January-September 2024 on Thursday, 7 November 2024 at around 09:00 a.m. Finnish time. The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available after publishing at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/.

Harvia will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media on 7 November 2024 at 12:00 p.m. noon EET. The conference will be held in English. Harvia’s CEO Matias Järnefelt and CFO Ari Vesterinen will host the event. The webcast can be followed https://harvia.videosync.fi/q3-2024.

A recording of the webcast will be available later at the company’s website at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/.

HARVIA PLC


For further information, please contact:

CFO Ari Vesterinen, ari.vesterinen@harvia.com, tel. +358 40 5050 440


Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs over 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com