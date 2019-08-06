<
06.08.2019 12:00:00

Harvia will publish its half-year financial report for January-June 2019 on Friday, 16 August 2019 at around 9.00 a.m. EET

HARVIA PLC PRESS RELEASE AUGUST 6, 2019 AT 1:00 P.M. EET

Harvia will publish its half-year financial report for the period of January-June 2019, on Friday, 16 August 2019 at around 09:00 a.m. Finnish time. The stock exchange release and the presentation material in Finnish and English will be available at https://www.harvia.fi/en/investors/.

Analyst, investor and press briefing

Harvia will hold a press conference for analysts, investors and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time, at Allas Sea Pool, Smart & Clean Showroom (address: Katajanokanlaituri 2a, Helsinki, Finland). The conference will be held in English. The conference will be hosted by Harvia's CEO Tapio Pajuharju and CFO Ari Vesterinen.

The conference can be followed as a webcast, accessible at: https://harvia.videosync.fi/2019-q2-results.

A recording of the webcast will be available later at the company's website.

HARVIA PLC

For further information, please contact:

CFO Ari Vesterinen, ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi, tel. +358 40 505 0440

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well-known in the market and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 61.9 million in 2018, its operating profit was EUR 9.4 million and adjusted operating profit EUR 10.9 million during the same period. The company employs some 400 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more www.harvia.fi  

